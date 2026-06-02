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The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift? A Shirt That Moves With Him.

Built with proprietary OoohCotton®, BUGATCHI's luxury shirts are the perfect present for the sophisticated man on the move

By The Editors @insidehook
June 2, 2026 4:12 pm EDT
A man in a white shirt standing against an orange wall

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In partnership with BUGATCHI

With the stereotype of dads being comically difficult to shop for firmly rooted in reality, Father’s Day can be a tricky holiday to navigate. Finding the right way to show someone how much you care about them is hard enough, but when you add in the fact that he most likely wants for nothing, it can feel nearly impossible to select a worthwhile gift. 

Much like its approach to warm-weather style, BUGATCHI wants to simplify this. With a lineup of lifestyle apparel that bridges the gap between sophistication and everyday wear, BUGATCHI’s latest collection of signature OoohCotton® shirting offers a confident and comfortable take on menswear that moves with you. In essence, it’s the perfect gift — practical and functional, yet aspirational and luxurious at the same time. 

We’ve rounded up BUGATCHI’s most giftable OoohCotton® styles to treat him to. Find them below.

BUGATCHI James OoohCotton<strong>®</strong> Geometric Shirt
BUGATCHI James OoohCotton® Geometric Shirt
Buy Here : $199
BUGATCHI Miles OoohCotton® Floral Short-Sleeve Shirt
BUGATCHI Miles OoohCotton® Floral Short-Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $179
BUGATCHI James Solid OoohCotton<strong>®</strong> Shirt
BUGATCHI James Solid OoohCotton® Shirt
Buy Here : $199
BUGATCHI Devon OoohCotton<strong>®</strong> Solid Twill Shirt
BUGATCHI Devon OoohCotton® Solid Twill Shirt
Buy Here : $199
BUGATCHI James OoohCotton<strong>®</strong> Jacquard-Inspired Shirt
BUGATCHI James OoohCotton® Jacquard-Inspired Shirt
Buy Here : $199

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The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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