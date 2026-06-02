The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift? A Shirt That Moves With Him.

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In partnership with BUGATCHI

With the stereotype of dads being comically difficult to shop for firmly rooted in reality, Father’s Day can be a tricky holiday to navigate. Finding the right way to show someone how much you care about them is hard enough, but when you add in the fact that he most likely wants for nothing, it can feel nearly impossible to select a worthwhile gift.

Much like its approach to warm-weather style, BUGATCHI wants to simplify this. With a lineup of lifestyle apparel that bridges the gap between sophistication and everyday wear, BUGATCHI’s latest collection of signature OoohCotton® shirting offers a confident and comfortable take on menswear that moves with you. In essence, it’s the perfect gift — practical and functional, yet aspirational and luxurious at the same time.

We’ve rounded up BUGATCHI’s most giftable OoohCotton® styles to treat him to. Find them below.

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