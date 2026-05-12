Billy Reid’s Updated Chukka Is the Boot for All Occasions





Typically, boardroom to beach (and others of an alliterative, dichotomous kind — office to outback, etc.) language in a product description sets our alarm bells blaring. Hybridized clothing and footwear may have dominated the late 2010s (see: Allbirds), but more often than. not, the resulting product isn’t up to an standard, let alone multiple.

This is, of course, unless you’re talking about Chukka boots. Originally conceived in the 1920s as a low-cut, crepe-soled boot for physical pursuits, it is generally considered the pinnacle of utilitarian footwear; a smart-meets-rugged style that combines a dress-leaning look with tough leather and detailing. The shoe has historically been worn for everything from work to weddings to desert warfare. (British officers wore them in North Africa in World War II.)

Billy Reid’s classic chukka is an all timer. Billy Reid

And Billy Reid’s Indianola Boot is as dependable — and dashing — as they come. A cult favorite from the Alabama-based menswear retailer, the Indianola was first introduced back in 2009 as a modern take on the classic Chukka, with a hard-bottom leather sole, a lower profile and sleeker finish than competing styles on the market.

After a brief hiatus, Billy Reid revived the boot from the archives in 2024, with some notable upgrades — the new style is handcrafted in Italy with a supple, patina-primed kudu leather and “comfort flex” soles, a lightweight leather bed that, just like the upper, molds to your foot over time. (Detailing also includes waxed laces and a toe cap.) In essence, they’re the ultimate do-anything, go-anywhere purchase, perfect for your coming summer full of various social functions and adventures.

Shop the Billy Reid Indianola Chukka Boot at the brand’s website, or at the button below.





Meet your guide The Editors Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing. More from The Editors »