Take It From a Woman: You Should Wear More Billy Reid This Spring

This spring, it's time for men to ditch the drab and embrace bolder, more interesting style choices, with Billy Reid leading the charge by seamlessly blending sophisticated design with utilitarian flair through vibrant colors, unique patterns and alternative fabrics.

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A few weeks ago, I had asked the women of InsideHook what they wanted to see men wear this spring. I received answers like “bold stripes” and “flex-worthy jackets.” I noted that I wanted to see more colorful shorts, after deciding I am on an anti-khaki mission this season. While our answers varied, they had a common theme: Women want you to make fun, bold and more interesting style choices this spring. Now, you can find striped shirts and head-turning jackets at almost any retailer, but one brand that’s delivering exactly what we’re looking for this spring is Billy Reid.

The Alabama-based designer is known for its elevated staples. With popular styles like the Dover Sweatshirt, a soft pullover with the brand’s distressed leather elbow patches, and the Hunting Jacket, a rugged layer with a waxed outer and moleskin liner, Billy Reid seamlessly meshes sophisticated style with utilitarian design.

The menswear brand’s recent spring drops still adhere to this ethos, but with a bit of fresh flair. I’m pleasantly surprised to see pops of orange and blue, vintage-inspired stripes and geometric-patterned swim trunks. In the warmer months, we tend to reach for our whites and light colors. And while I’m not advising against that (I wore an almost all-white outfit just the other day), I am encouraging you to go with a burnt orange-colored linen button-down over your well-worn white one from time to time. Instead of denim, throw on a suede jacket, a fabric as primed for spring as it is fall.

Billy Reid has all of these alternatives for spring, and then some. Below are a few favorites from the brand’s new arrivals section that caught my eye. Or shop the entire site here.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »