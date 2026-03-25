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Leisure > Style > Style Guides

Take It From a Woman: You Should Wear More Billy Reid This Spring

The menswear brand's seasonal offerings include swoon-worthy styles with vibrant accents, vintage-inspired stripes, suede jackets and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
March 25, 2026 11:55 am EDT
I know you want to reach for your bright white linen top, but consider some color this spring.
I know you want to reach for your bright white linen top, but consider some color this spring.
Billy Reid

The Gist

This spring, it's time for men to ditch the drab and embrace bolder, more interesting style choices, with Billy Reid leading the charge by seamlessly blending sophisticated design with utilitarian flair through vibrant colors, unique patterns and alternative fabrics.

Key Takeaways

  • Women expressed a desire for men to adopt more fun, bold and interesting style choices for the spring season.
  • Billy Reid is recognized for its elevated staples, which merge refined aesthetics with practical, utilitarian design.
  • The brand's new spring arrivals showcase vibrant elements like orange and blue accents, vintage-inspired stripes, geometric swim trunks and suede jackets.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A few weeks ago, I had asked the women of InsideHook what they wanted to see men wear this spring. I received answers like “bold stripes” and “flex-worthy jackets.” I noted that I wanted to see more colorful shorts, after deciding I am on an anti-khaki mission this season. While our answers varied, they had a common theme: Women want you to make fun, bold and more interesting style choices this spring. Now, you can find striped shirts and head-turning jackets at almost any retailer, but one brand that’s delivering exactly what we’re looking for this spring is Billy Reid.

Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women
 Eight very knowledgeable women on what they want to see men wear this spring 

The Alabama-based designer is known for its elevated staples. With popular styles like the Dover Sweatshirt, a soft pullover with the brand’s distressed leather elbow patches, and the Hunting Jacket, a rugged layer with a waxed outer and moleskin liner, Billy Reid seamlessly meshes sophisticated style with utilitarian design.

The menswear brand’s recent spring drops still adhere to this ethos, but with a bit of fresh flair. I’m pleasantly surprised to see pops of orange and blue, vintage-inspired stripes and geometric-patterned swim trunks. In the warmer months, we tend to reach for our whites and light colors. And while I’m not advising against that (I wore an almost all-white outfit just the other day), I am encouraging you to go with a burnt orange-colored linen button-down over your well-worn white one from time to time. Instead of denim, throw on a suede jacket, a fabric as primed for spring as it is fall.

Billy Reid has all of these alternatives for spring, and then some. Below are a few favorites from the brand’s new arrivals section that caught my eye. Or shop the entire site here.

Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Buy Here : $198
Billy Reid Washed Tee
Billy Reid Washed Tee
Buy Here : $88
Billy Reid Crinkle Rib Crew
Billy Reid Crinkle Rib Crew
Buy Here : $168
Billy Reid Vintage Stripe Sweater Polo
Billy Reid Vintage Stripe Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $228
Billy Reid Waxed Suede Tupelo Trucker Jacket
Billy Reid Waxed Suede Tupelo Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $1098
Billy Reid Tossed Ribbon Swim Trunk
Billy Reid Tossed Ribbon Swim Trunk
Buy Here : $168

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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