Oscar Isaac's recent viral appearance in a black T-shirt has the internet collectively swooning, proving that a simple, well-fitted black tee might be the most unexpectedly alluring garment a man can wear.

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Last week, my X feed was doused in screenshots of Oscar Isaac, procured from his Criterion Closet interview. Surrounded by three top-to-bottom walls of DVDs, the Beef actor shopped around the famed pantry, praising his favorite works, all while wearing what is now being dubbed the sluttiest black tee of all time.

This gotta make it into the top 10 sluttiest Black T Shirts of all time https://t.co/1QHYvbA6th — microplastics rectifier (@facetedcarapace) April 30, 2026

Listen, Isaac could have been wearing a hazmat suit, and I’d still listen to him discuss his favorite Shakespeare adaptation with desire and intent. It’s often the case that the internet goes feral for a male celebrity wearing something pedestrian, especially when that garment is adorned by a long-standing Hollywood hunk such as Isaac. And the black T-shirt is no exception, as evidenced by an old TikTok trend of women outwardly thirsting over their male partners in black tees or all-black outfits.

“The way it makes his arms pop, I’m melting,” wrote one user.

I’m a huge fan of any article of clothing, accessory or piece of jewelry that highlights the assets of a man: A thigh-baring short, a crumpled white button-down with the cuffs rolled slightly up the forearm, a chain that dangles across the chest. Now added to that list? A black tee. But not just any black tee.

Don’t ask me the color of anything pic.twitter.com/ePk2bhnO6W — Ana | Oscar's Skirt | (@faretheeoscar) April 29, 2026

Regrettably, I have not been able to identify the exact T-shirt Isaac is wearing in his Criterion Closet interview. However, there are a few notable qualities about his entire outfit that make it so swoon-worthy.

The main draw here is, of course, the slim-fit, dark-colored tee. Unlike the trendier boxy tee, Isaac’s is a more athletic fit that hugs the biceps and complements the torso rather than parachuting the lower body. The top is tucked in with a belt, elevating the look. The contrast of his gold bracelet and chain necklace against the stark black tee accentuates the neck, the wrist and his expert ability to accessorize an outfit with jewelry. (Hot!)

It’s a simple but solid fit that exudes sex appeal without being outwardly explicit. And it’s an outfit anyone can pull off. Below, I’ve sourced a handful of similarly sexy black tees you should add to your closet ASAP.

My top choice, Cos’s moderately priced tee hugs the shoulders just right.

For as low as $18, you can look like the man of my dreams.

Made from Lotus yarn, this premium-feeling tee is an elevated steal.

Wear it as a base layer or on its own (I vote on its own).

A hot linen tee, ideal for hotter-temp days.

Yes, this is technically a sleep shirt, but I’d say it works beyond the bedroom as well.

Let’s see those biceps.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »