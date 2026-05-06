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Leisure > Style > Style Guides

Is a Basic Black Tee Secretly the Sexiest Shirt You, a Man, Can Wear?

Tight, dark and handsome

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 6, 2026 12:34 pm EDT
Two men wearing black t-shirts
It really is this simple.
Criterion Closet

The Gist

Oscar Isaac's recent viral appearance in a black T-shirt has the internet collectively swooning, proving that a simple, well-fitted black tee might be the most unexpectedly alluring garment a man can wear.

Key Takeaways

  • Oscar Isaac's black T-shirt worn in a recent interview sparked widespread internet admiration and a viral social media trend.
  • A slim-fit, athletic black tee that hugs the biceps worn tucked in with a belt enhances a man's physique and style.
  • Strategic accessorizing with jewelry, like a gold bracelet and chain, further elevates the look's sex appeal.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last week, my X feed was doused in screenshots of Oscar Isaac, procured from his Criterion Closet interview. Surrounded by three top-to-bottom walls of DVDs, the Beef actor shopped around the famed pantry, praising his favorite works, all while wearing what is now being dubbed the sluttiest black tee of all time

Listen, Isaac could have been wearing a hazmat suit, and I’d still listen to him discuss his favorite Shakespeare adaptation with desire and intent. It’s often the case that the internet goes feral for a male celebrity wearing something pedestrian, especially when that garment is adorned by a long-standing Hollywood hunk such as Isaac. And the black T-shirt is no exception, as evidenced by an old TikTok trend of women outwardly thirsting over their male partners in black tees or all-black outfits. 

“The way it makes his arms pop, I’m melting,” wrote one user.

@peeoffmute2

never gets old tbh #meow

♬ original sound – Best of vine
@mennacareyspam

i actually really hit my head #fyp

♬ WHY IS MY SOUND POPULAR WHAT – 🫶🏻

I’m a huge fan of any article of clothing, accessory or piece of jewelry that highlights the assets of a man: A thigh-baring short, a crumpled white button-down with the cuffs rolled slightly up the forearm, a chain that dangles across the chest. Now added to that list? A black tee. But not just any black tee. 

Regrettably, I have not been able to identify the exact T-shirt Isaac is wearing in his Criterion Closet interview. However, there are a few notable qualities about his entire outfit that make it so swoon-worthy.

The main draw here is, of course, the slim-fit, dark-colored tee. Unlike the trendier boxy tee, Isaac’s is a more athletic fit that hugs the biceps and complements the torso rather than parachuting the lower body. The top is tucked in with a belt, elevating the look. The contrast of his gold bracelet and chain necklace against the stark black tee accentuates the neck, the wrist and his expert ability to accessorize an outfit with jewelry. (Hot!)

It’s a simple but solid fit that exudes sex appeal without being outwardly explicit. And it’s an outfit anyone can pull off. Below, I’ve sourced a handful of similarly sexy black tees you should add to your closet ASAP.

Cos Slim Ribbed Cotton T-Shirt
Cos Slim Ribbed Cotton T-Shirt
Buy Here : $45

My top choice, Cos’s moderately priced tee hugs the shoulders just right.

Banana Republic Standard-Fit Premium Wash Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Banana Republic Standard-Fit Premium Wash Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Buy Here : $30 $18

For as low as $18, you can look like the man of my dreams.

Quince Japanese Lotus Tee
Quince Japanese Lotus Tee
Buy Here : $30

Made from Lotus yarn, this premium-feeling tee is an elevated steal.

Todd Snyder Premium Jersey Tee
Todd Snyder Premium Jersey Tee
Buy Here : $78

Wear it as a base layer or on its own (I vote on its own).

Rag & Bone Classic Linen Tee
Rag & Bone Classic Linen Tee
Buy Here : $178

A hot linen tee, ideal for hotter-temp days.

Calvin Klein Ultra Soft Modal Crewneck Sleep T-Shirt
Calvin Klein Ultra Soft Modal Crewneck Sleep T-Shirt
Buy Here : $39 $29

Yes, this is technically a sleep shirt, but I’d say it works beyond the bedroom as well.

Intimissimi Stretch Superior Cotton T-Shirt
Intimissimi Stretch Superior Cotton T-Shirt

Buy Here : $30

Let’s see those biceps.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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