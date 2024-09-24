The Sexiest Accessory You Can Own Is on Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Wearing a thin chain necklace is the easiest way for a man to be really, really hot. (There’s a reason why the girlies went feral for Paul Mescal’s silver chain in Normal People).

But it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint what exactly makes the simple accessory so ridiculously sexy. Does it remind us of bad boys? Draw attention to a man’s most attractive parts (his neck, collarbone and chest)? Exude a kind of effeminate charm, and therefore, an admirable sense of self and confidence?

Whatever it is, I’m into it, and I’d implore you to do yourself the easiest favor and pick up a slinky chain for your manly chest. Especially now.

Miansai — the luxury brand known for its modern, handcrafted jewelry — is throwing an Archive Sale, where shoppers can take up to 70% off select pieces for a limited time. This not only includes chains, but rings, bracelets and even stud earrings.

Shop the sale here, or peruse below for our favorite picks.