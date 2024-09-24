Leisure > Style

The Sexiest Accessory You Can Own Is on Sale

Chain necklaces are up to 70% off at Miansai

September 24, 2024 12:39 pm
Wearing a thin chain necklace is the easiest way for a man to be really, really hot. (There’s a reason why the girlies went feral for Paul Mescal’s silver chain in Normal People).

But it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint what exactly makes the simple accessory so ridiculously sexy. Does it remind us of bad boys? Draw attention to a man’s most attractive parts (his neck, collarbone and chest)? Exude a kind of effeminate charm, and therefore, an admirable sense of self and confidence?

Whatever it is, I’m into it, and I’d implore you to do yourself the easiest favor and pick up a slinky chain for your manly chest. Especially now.

Miansai — the luxury brand known for its modern, handcrafted jewelry — is throwing an Archive Sale, where shoppers can take up to 70% off select pieces for a limited time. This not only includes chains, but rings, bracelets and even stud earrings.

Shop the sale here, or peruse below for our favorite picks.

Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace
Miansai : $115$75
Miansai Type Chain Necklace
Miansai Type Chain Necklace
Buy it now : $125$96
Miansai Slim Totem Onyx Necklace
Miansai Slim Totem Onyx Necklace
Buy it now : $155$84
Miansai Annex Leather Bracelet
Miansai Annex Leather Bracelet
Buy it now : $80$52
Miansai Orson Loop Bungee Rope Bracelet
Miansai Orson Loop Bungee Rope Bracelet
Miansai : $65$45
Miansai Compass Onyx Necklace
Miansai Compass Onyx Necklace
Miansai : $125$81

