The Biggest Fashion Trends to Follow This Fall, According to Style Editors

From barn coats to blazing red, here are our predictions for the season ahead

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 23, 2024 12:38 pm
Fall Menswear Trends 2024
Fall is here — these are the trends to be on the lookout for.
We’ve got to give you props. For decades, the MO of lifestyle publications everywhere has been harm reduction: lean into the OCBD, don’t wear navy and black together, buy clothes that fit. Essentially, ensuring that guys don’t look terrible. This rings especially true when it comes to fall fashion trends; the season, which typically demands some serious rehab for your wardrobe as you stock away your graphic tees and bust out (or add to cart) a plethora of layering and corduroy pants, is one so often treated with menswear training wheels.

Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up
Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up
 With the market bigger and better than ever, here are five budding menswear brands to know

But nowadays, the cohort of guys who care enough about what they wear to consume InsideHook’s big-brain battery of menswear-forward content on a daily basis (yes, we’re talking about you) don’t need to be handheld through the process of matching a chunky sweater with some pleated pants. We know that you still desire all the elite intel and nose-to-the-ground style reporting and flaming hot takes that only professionals (now we’re talking about us) can provide, but the babying content about stocking up on chinos? We aren’t going to do you like that, chief.

That’s why, rather than rattle off a list of boring essentials in place of actual trending menswear moments, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to present you with a variety of heater insights that’ll take your sartorial game to the next level during the objectively best season for really gettin’ dressed.

These trends have been painstakingly gleaned from expert menswear buyers, deep-cut runway looks and countless hours on the scroll, and range from individual pieces you should really be copping to macro-level declarations about the continued validity of crimson. Some of them can be challenging, but we know you can handle it. Below, all the biggest fall fashion trends to incorporate into your closet this season.

Bananas for Barn Coats

J.Crew Barn Coat
J.Crew is reissuing the iconic 1983 Barn Coat. It couldn’t have come at a better time.
J.Crew

Poised to boil over as the biggest fall fashion trend, a barn coat resurgence has been bubbling for some time now. With the demand for workwear styles at an all-time high, the slightly longer, decidedly preppier cousin of the chore coat and the cropped trucker is primed to provide a rugged, corduroy-collar alternative for the season ahead. Lean into classic labels — Bean’s iconic Field Coat, another workwear style, just turned 100 — and traditional cuts, after all, you can expect the best-dressed dudes are already doing the same.

Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Orvis : $169
J.Crew Limited-Edition 1983 Heritage Barn Jacket
J.Crew Limited-Edition 1983 Heritage Barn Jacket
J.Crew : $178
The L.L. Bean Field Coat Celebrates Its Centennial With a Curated Vintage Drop
The L.L. Bean Field Coat Celebrates Its Centennial With a Curated Vintage Drop
 To commemorate 100 years of the rugged icon jacket, L.L. Bean is dropping archival vintage

Count on Crimson

Crimson red socks
Fashion’s obsession with crimson has made its way to menswear.
Getty Images

Menswear doesn’t exist in a bubble. Often, the freshest fashion flexes are ripped straight from the archives or, just as common, from the other side of the runway. A flash of crimson — socks, tights, knits — has been dominating womenswear shows (and street style) for a few seasons now, and, if only by pure osmosis, this season’s best and brightest include the same complex cherry shades.

Uniqlo Colorful 50 Socks
Uniqlo Colorful 50 Socks
Uniqlo : $5
Drake’s Brushed Shetland Crew Neck Jumper
Drake’s Brushed Shetland Crew Neck Jumper
Drake's : $345

Set the Pace in Trail Footwear

Merrell Moab 2
Footwear brands like Merrell have dialed trail footwear to a science.
Merrell

Gorpcore is dead? We don’t know about that one, chief. Lugged, trail-ready footwear remains some of the only in-vogue sneakers you can currently cop, and this rotation of gorpy footwear has delivered an especially solid crop of weatherized, ready-to-ruck silos. From heritage hikers in very new colorways to new-age trail kicks with NASA-level locking systems, there’s plenty to choose from — we recommend you go bold in both color and outsole size.

Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX BL 1TRL
Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX BL 1TRL
Merrell : $180
ROA Minaar Hiking Sneaker
ROA Minaar Hiking Sneaker
End Clothing : $345$224
Norda 002 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 002 Trail Running Sneaker
Huckberry : $295

Ger Your Full-Zip Freak On

Gap and Reigning Champ
Full-zip layers are back in full force.
Gap, Reigning Champ

Even a just few years ago, the idea of rocking a Gap hoodie would’ve induced some serious cringe, and yet here we are: the full-zip is so back. Silky track jackets, Y2K-emblazoned hoodies — it’s all happening, thanks to a newfound obsession with turn-of-the-century mall culture and a host of sick releases from our favorite players.

Reigning Champ Merino Rib Vinnie Track Jacket
Reigning Champ Merino Rib Vinnie Track Jacket
Reigning Champ : $225
Gap Vintage Soft Arch Logo Full-Zip Hoodie
Gap Vintage Soft Arch Logo Full-Zip Hoodie
Gap : $60$42

Live in Leather Derbies

Leather Derbies
Swap those loafers for some rugged leather derbies.
Mr Porter

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: it’s time to retire your cooked loafers for something a bit more substantial. A lugged soled derby straddles the suitable-for-the-office-suitable-for-kicking-teeth-in continuum like no other footwear style can, and, given the timeless nature of leather footwear, should serve as a sound investment for the future.

Todd Snyder City Leather Derby
Todd Snyder City Leather Derby
Todd Snyder : $698
Scarosso Wooster III Leather Derbies
Scarosso Wooster III Leather Derbies
Scarosso : $395
Closet Constructor: This Hack Will Take Your Everyday Uniform to New Heights
Closet Constructor: This Hack Will Take Your Everyday Uniform to New Heights
 Leather derbies are about to take your fall ‘fits to the next level

Embrace Embroidered Everything

Manresa sweater
New England-based Manresa is making a case for embroidered sweaters.
Manresa

By all accounts, menswear is beginning to settle down — after a few seasons of nonstop trends, wacky palettes and out-there garments, the vibe of this season seems to have reverted back to tried-and-tested staples in neutral tones. That being said, you don’t have to, and shouldn’t, give up on apparel with personality. In true prep fashion, embroidered essentials — chunky sweaters, velvety cords — serve as the perfect middle ground between playful and put-together.

Manresa The Evergreen Sweater
Manresa The Evergreen Sweater
Manresa : $155
Brooks Brothers Embroidered Beagle Chino Medium-Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Embroidered Beagle Chino Medium-Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers : $148
L.L. Bean Signature Organic Cotton Rollneck Sweater
L.L. Bean Signature Organic Cotton Rollneck Sweater
L.L. Bean : $119

Crack a Joke With Carson-Core

Drake's lookbook
Drake’s transitional lookbook features repp ties galore.
Drake’s

Earlier this year, we were tickled by the elite costuming of John Mulaney’s zany, live-broadcast talkshow Everybody’s In LA, especially the Johnny Carson-esque combination of shiny suit separates and striped repp ties that stylist/consultant Michael Fisher painstakingly sourced for the show. Flash forward a few months, and a ton of top-shelf trad is suddenly popping up. Coincidence? We think not.

Billy Reid Archie Jacket
Billy Reid Archie Jacket
Billy Reid : $798
Brioni Regimental Stripe Silk Tie
Brioni Regimental Stripe Silk Tie
Bergdorf Goodman : $295
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
 John Mulaney’s live, zany Netflix show was a wild ride. And then there were the clothes.

Shake(r) It Up

Madewell Shaker Sweater
The shaker-style sweater is surging.
Madewell

Notice anything different about the most recent batch of knitwear? If texture has caught your eye, you’re onto something. A new style of sweater has entered the chat, with massive shaker ribbing popping up across the zeitgeist. We’re here for it. Consider it your typical sweatshirt, but on steroids — a cozy, thick-knit pullover with more Friends curb appeal that you’ll know what to do with.

Buck Mason Seafarer Cotton Rib Crew
Buck Mason Seafarer Cotton Rib Crew
Buck Mason : $168
Alex Mill Washed Cashmere Jordan Sweater
Alex Mill Washed Cashmere Jordan Sweater
Alex Mill : $295

Recalibrate Your Denim

Knickerbocker denim
Not too huge, not too slim — straight-leg denim feels just right for fall.
Kickerbocker

Denim, more than any other garment, has become a indicator of the times — that is, the size and shape of jeans has oscillated wildly over the past few years, slingshotting between slim-cut flares and barrel-leg relaxed cuts in the blink of an eye. Our advice? Get over following the fads, because a solid pair of straight leg jeans will always do you right. This is a truth that, if fall lookbooks are any indication, seems to have resonated beyond the walls of InsideHook, too. American-made selvedge, reworked K102 denim — it’s all happening.

Knickerbocker K102 Jean
Knickerbocker K102 Jean
Knickerbocker : $265
3Sixteen Selvedge Classic Tapered Denim Jeans
3Sixteen Selvedge Classic Tapered Denim Jeans
Huckberry : $265
Madewell The 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Madewell The 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Madewell : $138

Test Out Half Tights

District Vision
Tights? Just tights? We’re giving you the green light.
District Vision

Any seasoned milehound will tell you that the half-tight — a piece of technical running gear that is exactly what is sounds like — is the mark of a true run club hottie, and, in a new era of casual dressing, might just translate to a street-level flex, too. Showing off spandex-clad thighs (and, if we’re being honest, a bit more) won’t be for everyone, but for any confident cat who’s been getting after it in the gym, a fuzzy fleece and some lined half-tights is proving to be something of a swervy fall fashion trend.

District Vision 9″ Recycled Half Tights
District Vision 9″ Recycled Half Tights
Huckberry : $150
Nike Aeroswift Ribbed Dri-FIT ADV Half-Length Tights
Nike Aeroswift Ribbed Dri-FIT ADV Half-Length Tights
Mr Porter : $90

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

