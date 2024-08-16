Leisure > Style

Closet Constructor: So You Want to Be a Run Club Hottie

Rule one of run club: style your miles

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 16, 2024 11:59 am
Running clubs are the new dating apps. But what should you wear?
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

Haven’t you heard? The dating apps are dead. Men killed them by not asking more questions. The scene is bleak for the sans-boo. If you are indeed trying to link and build with potential flings irl, you’re probably better served skipping the art galleries and natural wine joint and lace up your finest super shoes, instead. That’s right, buddy; the hottest congregation of singles ready to mingle in your immediate vicinity isn’t happening at the new rooftop bar — it’s at your local run club.

For seasoned Hinge users or oldheads unfamiliar with the word “situationships,” this shift in the dating scene might feel counterintuitive, if not downright absurd. Telegraphing sex appeal doesn’t normally involve pit stains, plastered bangs and an embarrassingly slow mile time. (If it does, you’re either a certified freak or deserve some kind of medal. Or both.) But the reports are in — spurred on by a global running boom and the popular realization that anyone can become a runner, what began as a silly little TikTok trend has blossomed into the perfect format to run into like-minded, wellness-concerned individuals. Plus, everyone is shiny and jacked up on runner’s high.

Of course, in competitive markets like NYC or Los Angeles, just showing up isn’t enough. It very well may be that “dressing up” for exercise, a space traditionally sacrosanct in its aversion to strict sartorial standards, is ultimately a shallow thing to do. But the fact is also true that what we wear says much about who we are — doubly so when endorphins and 3″ inseams are involved. The conquest in Converse, for instance, is probably not after a relationship that includes weekly 14-mile long runs in the park. No one wants to sprint home with a guy in 11″ shorts.

What, then, should you be wearing to peacock the pacing group? To start, an actual pair of cushioned running shoes. Improper gear skyrockets your chances of injury, especially for newbie runners, and pulling a hammy is the furthest thing from sexy. From there, the sky is the limit. You’ve almost certainly already heard my “short shorts do it better” spiel. Boutique running brands you probably know — Tracksmith, District Vision — and ones you might not — we swear by the French label Satisfy, and their decidedly fashion-forward spin on highly technical sweat-proof fabrics — are now a dime a dozen, and will score you major mojo points with other serious runners. Maybe you toss on a pair of “12x400m now, 2x40oz later” Oakleys. There are even accessories like calf sleeves to consider. The point here being, a little effort goes a long way. A fact that, coincidentally, applies to both running and dating.

Get out there and hit the pavement, you dog. Enjoy the miles, and the weekend.

Shop the Look

Lululemon Fast and Free Trail Running Vest
Lululemon Fast and Free Trail Running Vest
lululemon : $138
Oakley OO9280 BXTR Running Sunglasses
Oakley OO9280 BXTR Running Sunglasses
Sunglass Hut : $185
District Vision Spino Drawstring Shorts
District Vision Spino Drawstring Shorts
Mr Porter : $175
Satisfy MothTech Wave T-Shirt
Satisfy MothTech Wave T-Shirt
End Clothing : $135
Nike Vaporfly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike : $260

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sonos Surround Set With Beam
A Good Way to Save on Sonos? Buy a Bundle.

$997$897

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones Are $100 Off

$349$249

Bonobos Coat
It’s Almost Harrington Jacket Szn

$219$149

Levi's 505 Jeans
Levi’s 505 Jeans Are Just $19

$70$19

