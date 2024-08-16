Closet Constructor: So You Want to Be a Run Club Hottie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Haven’t you heard? The dating apps are dead. Men killed them by not asking more questions. The scene is bleak for the sans-boo. If you are indeed trying to link and build with potential flings irl, you’re probably better served skipping the art galleries and natural wine joint and lace up your finest super shoes, instead. That’s right, buddy; the hottest congregation of singles ready to mingle in your immediate vicinity isn’t happening at the new rooftop bar — it’s at your local run club.

For seasoned Hinge users or oldheads unfamiliar with the word “situationships,” this shift in the dating scene might feel counterintuitive, if not downright absurd. Telegraphing sex appeal doesn’t normally involve pit stains, plastered bangs and an embarrassingly slow mile time. (If it does, you’re either a certified freak or deserve some kind of medal. Or both.) But the reports are in — spurred on by a global running boom and the popular realization that anyone can become a runner, what began as a silly little TikTok trend has blossomed into the perfect format to run into like-minded, wellness-concerned individuals. Plus, everyone is shiny and jacked up on runner’s high.

Of course, in competitive markets like NYC or Los Angeles, just showing up isn’t enough. It very well may be that “dressing up” for exercise, a space traditionally sacrosanct in its aversion to strict sartorial standards, is ultimately a shallow thing to do. But the fact is also true that what we wear says much about who we are — doubly so when endorphins and 3″ inseams are involved. The conquest in Converse, for instance, is probably not after a relationship that includes weekly 14-mile long runs in the park. No one wants to sprint home with a guy in 11″ shorts.

What, then, should you be wearing to peacock the pacing group? To start, an actual pair of cushioned running shoes. Improper gear skyrockets your chances of injury, especially for newbie runners, and pulling a hammy is the furthest thing from sexy. From there, the sky is the limit. You’ve almost certainly already heard my “short shorts do it better” spiel. Boutique running brands you probably know — Tracksmith, District Vision — and ones you might not — we swear by the French label Satisfy, and their decidedly fashion-forward spin on highly technical sweat-proof fabrics — are now a dime a dozen, and will score you major mojo points with other serious runners. Maybe you toss on a pair of “12x400m now, 2x40oz later” Oakleys. There are even accessories like calf sleeves to consider. The point here being, a little effort goes a long way. A fact that, coincidentally, applies to both running and dating.

Get out there and hit the pavement, you dog. Enjoy the miles, and the weekend.

