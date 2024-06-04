The 10 Best NYC Rooftop Bars

A refreshing spritz always hits differently during the warmer months of the year, but reaches new levels (pun intended) of enjoyment when sipped atop a rooftop bar. Unsurprisingly, New York City is home to some of the best rooftops, thanks to a sprawling skyline and a wealth of diverse neighborhoods that offer both unique hospitality concepts and birds’ eye perspectives.

On offer at New York’s best rooftop bars are everything from sparkling views of the Hudson River to pool access, refreshing cocktails, greenery and so much more. Read on for a list of some of our favorite rooftop spots in the city, then grab your sunglasses and make sure you hit “R” when entering the elevator.

The Flower Shop’s seating area, bursting with floral decor and overlooking Lower Manhattan Austa Somvichian-Clausen

Tribeca

It seems like hot new rooftop bars are always opening in Manhattan, but the latest to hit the scene is a familiar name. The popular Aussie-owned bar Flowershop, known for its trendy pub atmosphere in Chinatown, is bringing its tasty cocktails and retro-inspired aesthetics up a few floors. Their second location can now be found atop The Walker Tribeca, as of May 24.

Ample florals, cozy secluded wooden booths and seats overlooking unimpeded views of the city are trademarks of the new bar. Their menu offers a sampling of small bite dishes from the kitchen of Chef Fernando Trocca’s Mostrador, which is located on the lobby floor of the hotel. Shared plates of South American dishes including crudos and ceviches and empanadas can be washed down with a Classic Frozen Margarita or The Spanky: a mezcal, passionfruit and cinnamon cocktail.

77 Walker St.

The Terrace’s “oasis,” featuring lounge chairs, cocktails and limitless skyline Austa Somvichian-Clausen

SoHo

If you’re seeking a resort-style oasis this summer, the rooftop at the Dominick Hotel has everything you need to feel like you’re somewhere tropical without leaving the city: a pool, refreshing cocktails and spectacular city views. Reopened for the season in May, visitors there can enjoy a dip in the pool, reserve a shady cabana and even book poolside spa treatments by Sisley. All the while, sip on frosé or one of their other signature cocktails, like the Rosolio made with mezcal, watermelon, lemon, Italicus bergamot liqueur and basil.

Called Terrace on 7, the indoor-outdoor space features an outpost of the Asian-Hawaiian culinary concept El Ta’koy, which serves up a variety of seafood and veg-friendly dishes along with large format cocktails.

246 Spring St.

The Aman Terrace’s enclosed bar area, set beside fire pits and a sheltered, outdoor lounge space Robert Rieger

Midtown

Leave it to luxury hotel brand Aman to have one of the most exclusive-feeling rooftop bars in the city. The Garden Terrace at their New York location, located just south of Central Park, offers panoramic views of Manhattan’s architecture. A retractable glass roof allows it to be enjoyed year-round, even on rainy days, and lush foliage surrounding the terrace makes it feel tucked away and secretive. A marble and bronze bar is the centerpoint of the space, but there are also seats facing outward towards views of the city, and beside the fire pits is where you can get cozy at night.

730 5th Ave.

Financial District

Towering 64 stories above Wall Street, and sitting pretty at number 17 on the World’s 50 Best Bars List, Overstory is a perpetually booked and busy cocktail bar worth a visit for the drinks and the views. Their wraparound terrace offers a dizzying view of the skyline, and inside is a cozier vibe with a long bar and a pink disco ball. Overstory isn’t the kind of rooftop bar that gets incredibly rowdy — they’re more about providing high levels of service and inventive (pricy) cocktails, like In the Clouds, made with whiskey, earl grey, vanilla, champagne and clarified milk for $27. As far as food goes, they offer bites and small plates, from shrimp cocktail to a mushroom cheesesteak.

70 Pine St., 64th Floor

elNico’s Rhubarb Margarita Austa Somvichian-Clausen

Williamsburg

This lively rooftop bar and restaurant is located atop the Penny Hotel in Williamsburg, serving tasty Mexican food and drinks coupled with great views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines. Sit down at sunset with a cocktail and enjoy some of the more unique offerings on their menu, like Caviar Sopes, Pink Mole and Pulpo Pibil — a whole fried octopus. With an emphasis on agave-based spirits, the cocktail program features fresh, seasonal flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Outside, cushy green banquets make for comfortable seating, and the vibe inside is bright and colorful with Mexican-inspired art elements and tons of plants. They’re also open for brunch on weekends.

288 N 8th St., Brooklyn

Midtown

Occupying one of the bougiest addresses in Manhattan, just steps from Central Park, Salon de Ning at The Peninsula New York is a luxe escape above the city. Featuring dramatic skyline views over Fifth Ave, Salon de Ning is a chic rooftop bar featuring two outdoor terraces complemented by an intimate interior bar. Check out their lounge seating for date night with a view, preferably with a Ning Sling in hand: gin, lychee liqueur, lychee and passion fruit juice and some fresh mint.

700 5th Ave., 23rd Floor

Roof at 66 Park’s outdoor seating, featuring a stunning view of the Empire State Building Gary Golembiewski

Murray Hill

This classy rooftop bar enjoys some of the best views of the city from the 18th floor of the Prince Kitano New York. Besides some pretty unbeatable panoramas of the city skyline from the bar’s wraparound terraces, Roof at 66 Park offers craft cocktails and a long list of spirits that includes rare Japanese whiskies. The vibe is fairly minimalist and modern, with simple tables on the terrace that overlook the view, and a long marble bar inside. Bites are also somewhat Japanese-inspired, such as wagyu beef cocktail frankfurters and edamame.

66 Park Ave.

Broken Shaker’s seating, tucked into a rooftop green space and decorated with lines of hanging textiles Gizem Ozcelik

Kips Bay

One of New York’s quintessential rooftop bars, Broken Shaker is lively and bustling, with a younger professional crowd eager for drinks and for the sunset. With indoor and outdoor spaces and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, Broken Shaker New York is still a great place to sip a cocktail as the sun goes down, and has racked up a nod from James Beard and a win from Tales of the Cocktail. Their eclectic lineup of bites and innovative cocktails connect Middle Eastern flavors to a tropical, Caribbean-inspired seating.

23 Lexington Ave.

The Moxy’s dazzling, Brooklyn-side view of the Manhattan skyline Courtesy of Rachel Harrison Communications

Williamsburg

Modern tiki vibes and unique cocktails are on tap at Lillistar, the rooftop bar at the Moxy in Williamsburg. It makes sense that the concept was created by the same team behind Broken Shaker, and presents as its Brooklyn equivalent, with more space and incredible views of the Williamsburg Bridge, East River and the Manhattan skyline. The vibes here before sunset are relaxed and become increasingly lively at night, thanks to DJ events and summer sunset parties. Their beverage menu features creations such as the Hot Doggin’ It, a savory blend evoking the nostalgic flavors of an American classic, made with Vida, Lustau Vermut, tomato water and mustard seed agave, and the Nana Pudding, a clarified cocktail reminiscent of the comforting dessert with notes of vanilla and coconut.

353, Bedford Ave., Brooklyn

Roosevelt Island

The aerial tram has always presented the best view of the city from Roosevelt Island, until Panorama Room opened up in 2021. Located on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel, the indoor-outdoor space provides unimpeded views of the East River as well as both Manhattan and Long Island City on either side of the island. Stop in for brunch or enjoy a sunset cocktail from their cushy red banquettes — even the indoor seating presents a chance at seeing the views thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

22 N Loop Rd.