Under Canvas Debuts Outdoor Collection In Montana and Michigan

Under Canvas has been on our radar for a while; offering high-end camping experiences in some of the country’s most scenic locations will do that. The company’s founders sold Under Canvas in 2018; in the years since then, the glamping company has continued both expanding and refining its core business.



Last month, Under Canvas announced a $50 million investment focused on “innovations and upgrades.” This month, the news showed off a different side of the business: the launch of The Outdoor Collection, which — as its name hints — will focus on “nature-based stays and experiences.”



The first two Outdoor Collection properties are coming to Michigan and Montana — specifically The Fields of Michigan and Bar N Ranch. The former is located near South Haven, Michigan; the latter, in West Yellowstone, Montana. Both properties will open later this year. The Fields of Michigan will host guests from May 1 through November 2, while Bar N Ranch will do so from May 8 to October 6.



“It was a natural fit for us to apply our extensive knowledge into owning and operating complementary and equally inspiring properties in key destinations for outdoor recreation that introduce new guests to our portfolio,” Under Canvas CEO Matt Gaghen said in a statement. “We are excited to continue to discover more like-minded properties to further grow the Outdoor Collection.”

As for what guests can expect, the two locations have very different sets of attractions. The Fields of Michigan includes a berry farm on the premises; visitors will have the option to stay in cottages and tents. Bar N Ranch, by contrast, offers visitors the option to stay in standalone cabins or rooms within the lodge; there’s also an on-site restaurant and an array of activities available, including fly fishing. So if you’re looking to channel your inner Norman MacLean, you’ll certainly have options.