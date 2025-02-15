Field & Stream Expands Into Hospitality With Bozeman Lodge

The name Field & Stream has a long and storied history, much of which focuses on the long-running magazine that was relaunched last year under new ownership. (It also inspired an absolutely fantastic song from the cult band Souled American.) But the new iteration of Field & Stream isn’t just about being a publication; there’s also a music festival of the same name taking place later this year. And if you’ve ever perused the Field & Stream archive and wondered what living inside a magazine would be like, well, wonder no further.



Kathakali Nandi of Hotels reports that the first Field & Stream Resort is set to open later this year in Bozeman, Montana. What can travelers expect? Well, the website of AJ Capital Partners, one of the partners in this new venture, says that the space (and brand) is “built for travelers seeking authentic outdoor experiences and quality lifestyle lodging at an affordable price.”



The lodge’s website itself offers more details on what travelers looking to book a stay there can expect. Looks like there’s a lot of emphasis on common areas, including a great room with fireplace inside and a large courtyard area with fire pits outside. The decor is a blend of retro and rustic, and it sure looks like the rooms prominently feature Pendleton blankets.

“The Lodge provides a true sense of place for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the spirit of Big Sky Country. We cannot wait for you to stay with us,” general manager Bill Cotrill told Hotels. Field & Stream Lodge Bozeman is currently accepting reservations for visits beginning this May.