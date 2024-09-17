Leisure > Travel

Jackson Hole Airport Is Embracing a Cozy Aesthetic

Renovations led by CLB Architects bring a "living room" feel to the only commercial airport in an American national park

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 17, 2024 11:44 am
The new renovations at Jackson Hole Airport from CLB Architects
Now here's an airport we wouldn't mind being delayed in.
Matthew Millman

There are a lot of words that can be used to describe the nation’s airports, but “cozy” is not one that shows up in the discourse much. The design principles applied to modern airports are usually focused on getting people to their gates efficiently, providing plenty of light, and allowing for easy navigation of buildings and terminals. There’s a reason airport lounges are in demand: sometimes, you have to go off the beaten path for a less stressful experience before boarding.

That’s not the case everywhere, though. Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming is distinctive for a few reasons, including its unique position as the nation’s only commercial airport situated within a national park. But it has also undergone a recent renovation that’s made it the rare travel hub where you might want to arrive especially early and just soak in the mood.

In a recent article for Dezeen, Jenna McKnight provided details on CLB Architects’ work on the airport, which took place in five distinct phases. The firm said it was focused on adding “open floor plans and clear sight corridors, as well as abundant glazing that frames the airplane runways and Teton Mountain range beyond.”

Between that and the numerous fireplaces throughout the airport, the overall effect is welcoming — an airport you might want to linger in for a while. CLB even describes a boarding area they designed as adopting the feel of a “living room.”

Jackson Hole Airport has made something of a name for itself when it comes to defying expectations. CLB Architects’ renovation isn’t the only way the space is bucking trends; among other things, travelers can opt to rent bear spray upon arrival. With Jackson Hole growing in popularity as a destination, this airport’s amenities are likely to be put to good use.


Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

