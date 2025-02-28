Leisure > Travel

Coming Soon to American Airlines: (Slightly) Earlier Boarding Times

A new policy will affect most domestic flights

February 28, 2025 2:28 pm EST
American Airlines plane
American Airlines has a change in the works for its boarding process.
When we travel by plane, are we really making the most of our time? That’s not a question addressing the flight itself, but rather the process by which we get on board the planes that fly us to our destination. Over the years, there’s been plenty of analysis on whether a superior boarding method exists and what the best etiquette is while making your way to your seat.

Now, one airline is looking to implement a very simple solution that should make boarding a little easier: giving travelers more time to board. Writing at The Points Guy, Zach Griff reports that American Airlines is planning to push back its boarding times by five minutes for many of its flights.

As Griff explains, the rationale behind this is simple. American Airlines has a total of nine boarding groups, and the airline hopes this will reduce congestion in the walkway to the plane’s cabin. The airline also told The Points Guy the change was implemented in hopes that fewer travelers would have to gate-check their carry-on bags, which could also make for fewer delays. American’s flights to the contiguous United States, Alaska and Canada will all be affected by this policy. Routes to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will not include extended boarding times, however.

American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Boarding Zone Violations
 The airline is testing a new system

This isn’t the only change in policy American Airlines has made with boarding times in mind. Late last year, the airline also began cracking down on passengers trying to board earlier than their boarding group would allow. According to The Points Guy’s reporting, this new policy will go into effect on May 1, with more specifics to be revealed closer to that date.

