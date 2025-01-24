American Airlines Rearranges Routes Because of Boeing Issues

It’s been a rough time for Boeing recently, and between safety-related delays and the impact of strikes, the airplane manufacturer hasn’t been at its most productive the last year. According to a recent BBC report, that translates to a lot of frustrated clients: as of earlier this month, Boeing customers were still waiting on 5,995 orders. What happens to airlines when the planes they’ve been counting on don’t arrive on time? At least one of them has had to make some challenging decisions.



According to reporting by Edward Russell at The Points Guy, American Airlines has had to rethink some of its plans, including its premium Flagship Class and some of its routes from the United States to Europe. The reason is simple: American planned to have more Boeing 787s this year than they actually do, owing to the production delays mentioned earlier. The three routes being temporarily suspended over the summer connect Miami with Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Dallas-Fort Worth with Frankfurt Airport and JFK International Airport with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. Some other international routes will also fly less frequently than planned come summer 2025.



“We’ll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network,” an American spokesperson told The Points Guy.

There’s one other delay at American related to Boeing — the roll-out of its Flagship Suites, a tier of seating that will eventually supplant more traditional first class seating on some American routes. As The Points Guy reports, American still plans to have the new seats in place on some flights this year, but the airline has yet to provide more specifics.