Leisure > Travel

American Airlines Rearranges Routes Because of Boeing Issues

Boeing's ongoing problems have had a cascading impact

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 24, 2025 4:13 pm EST
American Airlines planes on tarmac
American Airlines is changing routes in response to Boeing's issues.
American Airlines

It’s been a rough time for Boeing recently, and between safety-related delays and the impact of strikes, the airplane manufacturer hasn’t been at its most productive the last year. According to a recent BBC report, that translates to a lot of frustrated clients: as of earlier this month, Boeing customers were still waiting on 5,995 orders. What happens to airlines when the planes they’ve been counting on don’t arrive on time? At least one of them has had to make some challenging decisions.

According to reporting by Edward Russell at The Points Guy, American Airlines has had to rethink some of its plans, including its premium Flagship Class and some of its routes from the United States to Europe. The reason is simple: American planned to have more Boeing 787s this year than they actually do, owing to the production delays mentioned earlier. The three routes being temporarily suspended over the summer connect Miami with Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Dallas-Fort Worth with Frankfurt Airport and JFK International Airport with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. Some other international routes will also fly less frequently than planned come summer 2025.

“We’ll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network,” an American spokesperson told The Points Guy.

Somehow, Boeing’s Plea Agreement Is Now a Culture War Issue
Somehow, Boeing’s Plea Agreement Is Now a Culture War Issue
 A district court judge rejected the deal

There’s one other delay at American related to Boeing — the roll-out of its Flagship Suites, a tier of seating that will eventually supplant more traditional first class seating on some American routes. As The Points Guy reports, American still plans to have the new seats in place on some flights this year, but the airline has yet to provide more specifics.

More Like This

Boeing C-17
Government Accuses Boeing of Overcharging for Airplane Parts
Boeing 737 made by Spirit AeroSystems
Some Boeing and Airbus Jets May Contain Mystery Metal
Delta Boeing 767
Delta Is the Latest Airline to Have Trouble With a Boeing Jet
American Airlines seating
American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Boarding Zone Violations

Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
Bob Weir, 2023
An All-Star Lineup Will Celebrate the Grateful Dead Later This Month
Indulge the local way
A Foodie’s Guide to Osaka, Japan
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"
“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

American Airlines planes on tarmac

American Airlines Rearranges Routes Because of Boeing Issues

One of the best day trips from Beijing

What It’s Really Like to Hike the Great Wall of China

Super Bowl signage at the Superdome

You Can Still Find Affordable Flights to This Year's Super Bowl

Giant cat in a CitizenM room

There's a Growing Market for Hotel Room Climate Automation

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Valentine's Day do's and don't

The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"

“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide

On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated

Save on Running Garb With On’s Last-Season Discounts