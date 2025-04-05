Bali’s Government Isn’t Happy With Rude Tourists

For countless destinations around the world, tourism can be a valuable part of the local economy. That’s the good part; the bad part comes when a handful of tourists act like idiots, littering and defacing historic sites and damaging pristine natural sites. It’s prompted a number of governments to take action and clarify regulations on how tourists should behave — and recently, Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, joined the list of officials speaking out against ill-behaved tourists.



Many of the guidelines are common-sense regulations, making it all the more frustrating that Bali’s officials had to clarify them. Littering, acting disrespectfully to those around you and climbing sacred trees are all things that should not be done while on vacation in Bali — or on vacation anywhere, for that matter.



The new guidelines also require visitors to be respectful around sacred sites, work with legitimate tour guides and pay the appropriate tourist levy (currently just over $9.00 at the current rate of exchange) to support the local flora and fauna.



In announcing these regulations, Koster also pointed out that further refinements are on their way. “Before we finalize the new Regional Regulation (Perda) and Governor’s Regulation (Pergub) later this year, I am implementing this circular as an immediate measure to regulate foreign tourists while they are in Bali,” he said.

As Condé Nast Traveler’s Connor Sturges wrote, these regulations do seem to be necessary. Sturges cites multiple cases where tourists posed for nude photos on various Balinese sacred sites as the kind of behavior that these new guidelines are seeking to curb. It’s eminently understandable to want to visit some of the most scenic places on the planet; that said, you shouldn’t make a nusiance of yourself once you’ve arrived.