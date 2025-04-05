Leisure > Travel

Bali’s Government Isn’t Happy With Rude Tourists

As a general rule, don't be a jerk when traveling

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 5, 2025 4:08 pm EDT
Nusa Lembongan in Bali, Indonesia
Nusa Lembongan in Bali, Indonesia.
Getty Images

For countless destinations around the world, tourism can be a valuable part of the local economy. That’s the good part; the bad part comes when a handful of tourists act like idiots, littering and defacing historic sites and damaging pristine natural sites. It’s prompted a number of governments to take action and clarify regulations on how tourists should behave — and recently, Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, joined the list of officials speaking out against ill-behaved tourists.

Many of the guidelines are common-sense regulations, making it all the more frustrating that Bali’s officials had to clarify them. Littering, acting disrespectfully to those around you and climbing sacred trees are all things that should not be done while on vacation in Bali — or on vacation anywhere, for that matter.

The new guidelines also require visitors to be respectful around sacred sites, work with legitimate tour guides and pay the appropriate tourist levy (currently just over $9.00 at the current rate of exchange) to support the local flora and fauna.

In announcing these regulations, Koster also pointed out that further refinements are on their way. “Before we finalize the new Regional Regulation (Perda) and Governor’s Regulation (Pergub) later this year, I am implementing this circular as an immediate measure to regulate foreign tourists while they are in Bali,” he said.

Animal Cruelty Found at Every One of Bali’s Wildlife Attractions
Animal Cruelty Found at Every One of Bali’s Wildlife Attractions
 It’s high time you, a tourist, do your part to stop it

As Condé Nast Traveler’s Connor Sturges wrote, these regulations do seem to be necessary. Sturges cites multiple cases where tourists posed for nude photos on various Balinese sacred sites as the kind of behavior that these new guidelines are seeking to curb. It’s eminently understandable to want to visit some of the most scenic places on the planet; that said, you shouldn’t make a nusiance of yourself once you’ve arrived.

More Like This

Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Public Sex, Drugs and Illegal Tattoos Make Tourism a Double-Edged Sword in Bali
It's high time we *stopped* doing it for the 'gram
How Social Media Is Ruining Travel — and Why We Should All Care
Three Arrows Capital logo
After a Crypto Hedge Fund Collapsed, Its Founders Vacationed in Bali
The Colosseum is the most famous monument of ancient Rome
Idiot Tourists Carve Their Names Into a Wall of Rome’s Colosseum

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
Three of the best books coming out in April 2025, including "Gandolfini" by Jason Bailey, "The Golden Hour" by Matthew Specktor, and "Field Work" by Andrew Forbes
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April
The Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication ref. 5308G-001, released at Watches and Wonders 2025
Patek Philippe Brought the Heat for Watches & Wonders ‘25
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Rolex Land Dweller
Rolex Unveiled an Entirely New Collection at Watches & Wonders ’25

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Adelaide, Australia

United Is Adding Service to Four Pacific Destinations This Fall

Nusa Lembongan in Bali, Indonesia

Bali's Government Isn't Happy With Rude Tourists

Under Canvas tent

Under Canvas Debuts Outdoor Collection In Montana and Michigan

Belgrade checks all the boxes

Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia