Leisure > Travel

American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Boarding Zone Violations

The airline is testing a new system

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 21, 2024 1:01 pm
American Airlines seating
American Airlines is testing a new way of monitoring boarding zones.
American Airlines

Just like seat backs and tray tables, boarding zones are a ubiquitous part of traveling by air in 2024. And if you happen to be traveling with something you’d like to store above your seat, you might be tempted to see about trying to board in an earlier zone than the one you were assigned. If you try that on an American Airlines flight, however, you might just run afoul of a new policy the airline is testing out in certain airports.

That’s what Zach Griff reports in a new article for The Points Guy. If you’re trying to jump the (virtual) line under this system, scanning your boarding pass will result in an alarm sound playing and — presumably — a stern warning from the gate agent, complete with admonishing stares from your fellow passengers.

According to what the airline told The Points Guy, the new system is currently considered to be a beta test and is only in place at a few airports. (Albuquerque and Tucson were both cited.) Should the testing be a success, American said that they plan to expand it to larger airports, including Reagan National in Washington, D.C.

Airlines Must Refund Cash, Not Vouchers Thanks to New Federal Rules
Airlines Must Refund Cash, Not Vouchers Thanks to New Federal Rules
 The Transportation Department is hoping to make canceled flights less of a headache

The rules governing boarding a flight have been the subject of much debate over the years; they’re also frequently revised, which can lead to even frequent travelers becoming frustrated. Even longstanding boarding policies can sometimes go by the wayside, with Southwest Airlines’ recent seating policy changes being the most recent example.

“The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told The Points Guy. Are we living through a moment where more and more passengers are treating their boarding groups like an afterthought? Earlier this year, Christopher Elliott at The Seattle Times observed that “[p]assengers are finding new — and not necessarily ethical — ways of accessing their seats before everyone else.” Now, at least one airline is pushing back.

More Like This

LATAM Airline in flight
LATAM Airlines Is Bolstering Its Business Class Service
Young female airline check-in assistant putting luggage on the scales at check-in counter in airport
Air New Zealand Is Weighing Passengers Before Boarding
Delta airlines airplanes are seen parked at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta flight attendants will now be paid before the flights take off, a first for a U.S. airline
Delta Is Going to Start Paying Flight Attendants During Boarding, Which Somehow Wasn’t a Thing
United Airlines
United Airlines Is Allowing Friends and Families to Pool Award Miles

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Jack Nicklaus, 1977
Jack Nicklaus Is Enmeshed in a Life Rights Dispute
Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
lululemon utilitech relaxed trousers
I Live in These Pleated Pants. You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From.
From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

American Airlines seating

American Airlines Is Cracking Down on Boarding Zone Violations

These are the best places to see fall foliage

The Best Leaf-Peeping Destinations Across North America to Visit This Season

737 Cockpit Suite

This Hotel Lets You Stay in a 737 Without Leaving the Ground

Luca Guadagnino

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's Next Project Is a Luxury Hotel

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer