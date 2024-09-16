Leisure > Travel

LATAM Airlines Is Bolstering Its Business Class Service

Business class travelers will have more privacy going forward

LATAM Airline in flight
LATAM Airlines has big plans for business class.
It’s been a big month for LATAM Airlines. Last week, the airline reported a 6% increase in service from August 2023 to August 2024, with over seven million passengers flying on the Santiago, Chile-based airline. The current state of the airline’s service is only one part of a larger story, though — there’s also the matter of what travelers can expect from LATAM in the future. And in terms of that, the answer involves a big upgrade to its business class service.

As Zach Griff reports at The Points Guy, LATAM plans to beef up business class on its fleet of 787 Dreamliners. LATAM’s upgraded business class service, Griff writes, will involve individual suites for passengers opting for the service. LATAM will utilize a modified Recaro R7 seat for this tier of service; the manufacturer describes it as “a mini-suite experience.”

As per The Points Guy’s reporting, LATAM plans to upgrade business class on 24 of its planes total: 14 Dreamliners and 10 787-8s. The process will take between one and three months per plane, with the upgrades scheduled to begin in early 2025 and the first new business class setups in place in March of next year. LATAM’s goal is to have the full scope of its upgrades completed by sometime in 2026.

Earlier this year, LATAM announced an increase in its services between Brazil and destinations in the U.S. and Europe. As for where travelers will experience this new business class configuration, The Points Guy reports that some of the planes will be used for travel within Chile, while the Dreamliners will be used there as well as Brazil and Peru.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

