Lost Smartphone Sends Air France Flight Back to Airport

What can prompt a commercial flight from pulling a 180 and returning back to its point of departure or a nearby airport? Sometimes, a sick or disruptive passenger can the reason; at others, a mechanical issue that puts the flight’s safety at risk. This year, we’ve also witnessed another factor in flights returning home: pilots missing passports. And there’s one more factor that also lead to an unexpected reversal in the itinerary: a lost phone.



While a lost smartphone might not sound catastrophic on the face of it, the concerns over lithium batteries catching fire in the middle of flights is very real. And that can help explain why multiple Air France flights departing Paris and bound for destinations in the Caribbean have made abrupt returns to Paris since this year began.



In an article for The Washington Post, Hannah Sampson explored this phenomenon in greater depth. It turns out that a lost phone is at risk of catching fire, with one safety expert quoted in the article noting that a phone lodged next to a seat could be damaged in a flame-inducing way if that was moved in some way. Thankfully for the passengers on board the most recent Air France flight that returned to Paris, the lost phone was quickly found.



“After checks by the maintenance teams, the device was found and the aircraft was able to take off again quickly,” an Air France spokesperson told the Post.

Late last year, the FAA reported that lithium batteries were catching fire on U.S. flights twice a week on average. Such incidents have increased 388% since 2015. If you’ve ever wondered why your airline has asked you to keep lithium batteries in your carry-on bags — this might serve as a useful reminder.