Leisure > Travel

Some Boeing and Airbus Jets May Contain Mystery Metal

The manufacturer and the FAA are investigating the issue

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 14, 2024 2:51 pm
Boeing 737 made by Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. signage on a Boeing 737 fuselage outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington.
David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the reasons that a Boeing 737 losing its door plug mid-flight alarmed so many people is simple: travelers trust that the aircraft they board have been meticulously maintained. That begins with the construction of a new plane and continues through the everyday check-ups and repairs that keep planes operational. It goes without saying that the actual material used for the plane is above-board — or, at least, it should be.

Unfortunately, Spirit AeroSystems — which makes aircraft components for both Boeing and Airbus — is currently investigating whether some of the titanium it used in building different aircraft is actually titanium.

No, you read that correctly. According to Mark Walker at The New York Times, both Spirit itself and the FAA are currently investigating a report that a supplier falsified data on the composition of metal that it sold to Spirit. These investigations were sparked following the discovery of what Walker described as “small holes in the material from corrosion” on one plane.

The investigations seek to determine, among other things, how many planes are affected by the falsified records. “Once we realized the counterfeit titanium made its way into the supply chain, we immediately contained all suspected parts to determine the scope of the issues,” Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino told the Times.

Boeing Woes Continue as Engine Cover Rips Off Southwest Plane
Boeing Woes Continue as Engine Cover Rips Off Southwest Plane
 The incident happened during takeoff in Denver, forcing the flight to turn around

Spirit AeroSystems was a part of Boeing until 2005. Earlier this year, Spirit announced that Boeing was looking into re-acquiring them, 19 years after they parted company. “The Spirit Board of Directors and management team are committed to enhancing shareholder value and regularly review the Company’s opportunities to further this objective,” Spirit said in a statement.

More Like This

Delta Boeing 767
Delta Is the Latest Airline to Have Trouble With a Boeing Jet
It was a tough quarter for the carrier
United Airlines Down $200 Million After Grounding Boeing 737 Max 9
Cockpit view
When It Comes to Salaries, It’s a Good Time to Be an Airline Pilot
Airport wheelchairs
Proposed DOT Rule Would Penalize Airlines for Mishandling Wheelchairs

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000
The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling
27 year old Jerry West makes a jump shot against the Cincinnati Royals (1965)
Jerry West Was a Great Among Greats
The new Doxa Sub 200T watch in Divingstar yellow
Doxa Finally Delivers the Goldilocks Dive Watch

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Boeing 737 made by Spirit AeroSystems

Some Boeing and Airbus Jets May Contain Mystery Metal

A rock 'n' roll paradise in Sioux Falls

The Pomp Room: A Story of Family, Legacy and the Power of Music

Paris, France, where the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held. According to luxury travel agencies, there is lackluster demand for travel to the Olympics among wealthy Americans.

Wealthy Travelers Seemingly Uninterested in Being in Paris for Olympics

A photo of bikers rounding a farmland corner in Tennessee, which is trying to become America's next cycling paradise

Searching for America’s Next Cycling Paradise

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco