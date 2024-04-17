Leisure > Travel

United Airlines Down $200 Million After Grounding Boeing 737 Max 9

The Boeing woes persist

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
April 17, 2024 2:10 pm
It was a tough quarter for the carrier
It was a tough quarter for the carrier
Getty Images

You’d be forgiven if, prior to January 5, 2024, you weren’t perfectly versed in Boeing aircraft, the 737 Max 9 chief among them. That said, following that fateful Alaska Airlines flight — the one where the door plug blew out — there’s been a sudden uptick in plane model experts, with even fair-weather fliers making it a point to check the aircraft type before booking (some travelers are refusing to fly on the Max, full stop).

The good news for the 737 Max 9 averse is that there are only two major U.S. airlines that operate the Max. Further, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered them to ground it. In doing so, however, United has reportedly amassed a pre-tax loss of $164 million, reflecting a $200 million hit, per Forbes. It’s worth noting that the loss is still a $92 million improvement over the same quarter last year, but had it not been for the Alaska Airlines incident, United would’ve turned a profit in the first quarter.

As it stands now, the path forward remains unclear. As the Forbes report notes, United is intrinsically linked to Boeing. “Certification delays for the Max 7 and Max 10 have hampered the airline’s longer-term plans to shift to larger aircraft,” Suzanne Rowan Kelleher writes. “United, which had initially expected to receive 80 Max 10s in 2024, will not receive any this year. Last month, United canceled its Max 10 order and told Boeing to build Max 9s instead from 2025 to 2027.”

Does an Alaska Airlines Flight Losing its Door Plug Qualify as a Crime?
Does an Alaska Airlines Flight Losing its Door Plug Qualify as a Crime?
 The FBI has contacted passengers on the fateful flight

In the interim, the carrier has also signed letters of intent to lease 35 new Airbus A321neos for 2026 and 2027.

“We’ve adjusted our fleet plan to better reflect the reality of what the manufacturers are able to deliver,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “And, we’ll use those planes to capitalize on an opportunity that only United has: profitably grow our mid-continent hubs and expand our highly profitable international network from our best in the industry coastal hubs.”

Of course, United isn’t the only carrier being impacted. Last week, Reuters reported that — due to production issues at Boeing and Airbus — passenger carriers are expected to receive 19% fewer aircraft this year than previously expected. U.S. carriers will receive even fewer — 32% fewer —which doesn’t bode particularly well for the impending summer travel season.

All this off the International Air Transport Association (IATA) prediction from late last year that we would see a 9% annual growth in global airline capacity in 2024.

More Like This

Airport wheelchairs
Proposed DOT Rule Would Penalize Airlines for Mishandling Wheelchairs
Carbon passports for travel may be a tool used in the future to try and curb carbon emissions, but how realistic are they?
Carbon Passports: Are We on the Eve of Seeing Travel Rationed?
"Airplane Mode"
What Can the History of Travel Tell Us About Its Future?
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.
Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the links.
Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.
Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison
Hudson Valley Renegades
One Group Now Owns a Quarter of the Nation's Minor League Baseball Teams

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

It was a tough quarter for the carrier

United Airlines Down $200 Million After Grounding Boeing 737 Max 9

Public restroom in Tokyo

Acclaimed Film Inspires a Yearning for Better Public Restrooms

woman in a giant glass wearing a tutu throwing confetti, men playing instruments in suits

Where to Catch New York City’s Best Jazz Shows

The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.

Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District