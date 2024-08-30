A New Era of Central American Luxury Escapes

We’re seated in the waters of a fireplace-heated outdoor soaking tub as a tropical storm rolls through the lush, verdant surroundings, its heavy drops pattering off the rainforest’s canopy as hummingbirds and butterflies flutter about. We’re immersed in the jungle, the sounds of monkeys calling and birds chirping filling the air, and yet we’re comfortable and cozy, safely ensconced within our safari-style accommodations — a large wooden villa with an indoor-outdoor shower, canopy bed beneath a soaring roof and the churning flames of that always-burning fire.

It’s a memorable moment, lavish but a touch wild. And while it’s remote and requires a lengthy car transfer from the airport — unless you decide to chopper in — it’s also accessible with a direct flight from the United States. That’s because the captivating scene isn’t unfolding in the dense forests of Southeast Asia or, despite the vibe, an African safari. Rather, it’s during a stay at the Origins Lodge in Upala, Costa Rica.

There’s a new age of luxury travel unfolding in Central America, and at Origins, it’s experienced courtesy of a sprawling, pristine 113-acre property that has only seven villas. The hotel acts as the land’s steward, taking great strides to focus on preservation and sustainability while offering a lineup of excursions to help guests explore and understand its locale — whether through taking a nature stroll, waterfall hike or horseback ride. Wellness is delivered via spa treatments and an outdoor yoga pavilion, and a high-end culinary program showcases a fresh daily menu featuring multi-course lunches and dinners making use of local produce.

Despite the fact that many U.S. travelers have long shied away from Central America — excepting perhaps those who have leaned into the no frills, backpacking and expat culture long on offer in destinations such as Antigua, Guatemala — there are now an increasing number of luxe resorts spanning Central America’s coasts and mountains. It may be time to reconsider your stance, then. Not only does a fantastic getaway await, but once you arrive, you’ll find reduced crowds and prices compared to more popular neighboring destinations like Mexico or the Caribbean islands. Here are a handful of additional top picks to put on your Central America to-do list.

Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa, Honduras

The Kimpton Grand Roatan is the first of its type luxury hotel on the Honduran island of Roatán. The destination has long been a popular stop on the cruise circuit, thanks to its direct access to the world’s second largest barrier reef, but now you can post up in style for a few days to enjoy a more authentic local experience. The property includes a mix of guest rooms, suites, bungalows and villas with noteworthy features like ocean view terraces and balconies equipped with plunge pools.

There are multiple dining and drinking venues within the property, a large resort pool including a swim-up bar and the Kao Kamasa spa. In addition to massages and treatments, the spa features an impressive assortment of hot and cold water pools and therapy stations and an expansive relaxation area, including mesh netting draped over the ocean. That barrier reef, meanwhile, is right offshore. Just grab your snorkeling gear and walk into the ocean from the hotel’s beach.

Matachica + Gaia Lodge, Belize

Sister properties Matachica Resort and Gaia Riverlodge offer two takes on a boutique Belizean escape. The former is a beachside haven on Ambergris Caye that includes a few dozen charming, colorful casitas and bungalows, while the latter includes about a dozen villas set amid the jungle of the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve and the flowing waters of the Five Sisters waterfall.

Pairing a stint at both offers a taste of the beach and jungle lifestyle rolled into one trip — while each has its own appeal, a certain sensibility is shared between the two. That includes a low key but luxe approach to style and hospitality, a combination of experiential activities and utter R&R and excellent eats. Gaia, for instance, has a thriving and expansive on-site garden that the kitchen puts to good use.

There’s more to come in Belize, too. A Four Seasons resort replete with overwater villas is scheduled to open in 2025, as is a 28-acre Six Senses property, including villas and overwater residences.

Tierra Magnifica, Costa Rica

You’ve read about the lush northern interior of Costa Rica, and now it’s time for a different take on the beaches of Nosara. The destination is part of the Nicoya Peninsula, considered among a handful of blue zones around the world for its combination of factors that lead to long, healthy lives.

Capitalize on those vibes at Tierra Magnifica, a hilltop property looking down at the crashing waves of the famed crescent-shaped surfing spot of Playa Guiones. Diversions include daily yoga sessions, on-site nature trail, a small but relaxing pool deck and the ability to hop on a quick tuk-tuk into town, where ample cafes, bars, shops and beach access can be found.

A small collection of rooms, each positioned to maximize ample views of the surroundings, is topped off by the master suite. A living room opens to a large private balcony and connects to an optional second guest room, while the spacious main bedroom has a large stone shower enclosure and multiple daybeds for relaxing.

Tierra Magnifica’s Huacas restaurant has become a go-to not only for guests, but for locals and expats in search of one of the best meals in town. While a la carte dining is available throughout the day, optional evening tasting menus showcase signature dishes that make use of traditional Costa Rican flavors and ingredients. Housed on a covered outdoor terrace, the venue utilizes its sensational setting as part of its dining experience. A tantalizing local breakfast spread is best enjoyed while viewing the abundance of birds and butterflies meandering in direct proximity to your table.

Rancho Santana, Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast, a quiet stretch of surf and sand on the Pacific, has emerged as an almost hush-hush yet trending destination for those in the know. There’s just a small sliver of land sandwiched between the ocean and the shores of Lake Nicaragua, or Lago Cocibolca, the largest lake in Central America, offering a sense of near total seclusion.

Head to Rancho Santana, an enormous sanctuary spread across 2,700 acres. A small number of well-appointed rooms and suites are found within the main inn building, while there are also rentable residences and ocean view homes, along with an assortment of villas and casitas in different settings across the ranch. That setting provides a near boundless set of experiences, ranging from hiking trails and birdwatching or monkey viewing to biking, surfing and relaxation at your choice of five different beaches. Choose your form of wellness, from active to indulgent, and dig in at an array of dining options.

Nayara Bocas del Toro, Panama

While Panama City has continued its resurgence as a Latin American destination worthy of exploration — combine a historic old quarter with a touch of Miami style and nightlife, boutique hotels and access to the Panama Canal, for starters — it’s not the only stop you should be making in the country. Add on a trip to the country’s Caribbean coast, where a smattering of islands are attracting international attention for their combination of unspoiled nature and high-end accommodations.

Head to Nayara Bocas del Toro, a private island luxury escape that includes 16 overwater villas. Step straight into the ocean via your back deck, and make use of amenities such as a private pool and glass flooring inlays in your villa. Another option is to stay in one of three brand new, 50-foot-tall tree houses built from bamboo and reclaimed hardwoods, designed by the Elora Hardy-led IBUKU studio. It’s your childhood dream writ large with an extra dose of swankiness that you probably couldn’t conjure up yourself.

The adults-only, all-inclusive resort resides on Frangipani Island, consisting of 80 acres of mangroves and nine acres of dry land, with several miles of private shoreline. Its Bali-inspired vibes continue across the property, with a large central clubhouse and its 70-foot pool. You don’t even need to feel guilty about staying amid such a stunning natural environment, either. Nayara Bocas del Toro is entirely off the grid, operating on solar power and making use of catchment basins to collect and store rainwater.