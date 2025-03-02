Free Wifi Is Coming to Some American Airlines Flights

What differentiates service on one domestic airline from that of its rivals? In recent years, the industry has seen some outliers shift their practices, as Southwest Airlines recently did by ending its policy of open seating. Now, it seems like wifi could be the next service where airlines seek to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Last year, United Airlines announced a partnership with Starlink to offer free in-flight wifi, and they’re far from alone here.



Now, American Airlines appears to be the next airline experimenting with free wifi on board its flights. The Points Guy’s Zach Griff reports that American is testing free wifi options on three domestic routes: between Charlotte and Raleigh, Charlotte and Jacksonville and Miami and Chicago.



According to an internal memo, American Airlines will use this testing period to measure things like customer demand, technological capacity and whether or not it leaves passengers more satisfied with their experience on board.



“Staying connected in the skies is critical to today’s passengers and through this limited-time complimentary wifi test, we are exploring opportunities to build upon our high-speed wifi offerings to stay competitive in the industry and give our customers what we know they want,” an airline spokesperson told The Points Guy.

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on reports from travelers who will experience this free wifi experiment. At a time when airlines are seeking a balance between opportunities for monetization and satisfying travelers who don’t enjoy constant monetization, the growing popularity of free wifi within the industry feels like a break from the norm. How well that will play out on the flights themselves remains to be seen.