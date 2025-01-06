In 2024, a number of airlines announced that they would be partnering with Starlink to bring free wireless internet to air travelers. Among them was United, who initially announced that testing would begin in 2025. Now 2025 is upon us, and United has an updated schedule for its Starlink rollout. And in this case, air travelers can expect the new connections to go into effect faster than expected.



United announced this week that it expected to begin offering Starlink service on some commercial flights by spring of this year, beginning with the service offered on an Embraer E-175. The airline now plans to have the entirety of its regional fleet connected to Starlink by the end of 2025, with “its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane” airborne before that time as well.



Connecting to Starlink will be free for the airline’s Mileage Plus members. “It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible,” said United MileagePlus CEO Richard Nunn in a statement.

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on the “partnerships and benefits” that Nunn referred to. The idea of not paying for wifi while on a flight is certainly enticing, though it remains to be seen what the financials behind this deal look like. Still, it’s something to watch for in the coming months — and, given the number of airlines working with Starlink, a glimpse of what the future of getting online while airbone might look like.