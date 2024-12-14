More and More Airlines Are Adding Biometric Security Screening

Earlier this month, I traveled by air for the first time since 2023. When checking in via United’s app, I was given a prompt I hadn’t seen before: as a United MileagePlus member, did I want to opt in for a “Touchless ID” feature over and above my existing PreCheck membership? I was agreeable to the idea and indicated that I was; what followed on both my flights was a dramatically shorter security line and an experience similar to the biometric checks I’ve experienced when using Global Entry kiosks.



Spending less time in line at the airport is a goal I can heartily embrace, so I was very satisfied with the experience. And it turns out that a growing number of airlines are working with the TSA to make the process of going through airport security a little more streamlined. In late October, American Airlines announced that they would soon enable this feature for members of their American Airlines AAdvantage program, joining United and Delta in doing so.



When the TSA first announced this biometric technology in late 2023, the agency stated that it “enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint.” That setup also means, for most travelers using the biometric lines, that they’ll save the time they would have otherwise spent handing documents back and forth to TSA officials.



As The Points Guy’s Clint Henderson pointed out in an article on the technology, security lines aren’t the only place where this is being used; both United and Delta have enabled biometric features to speed up the process of checking a bag.

In the same article, Henderson noted that biometric technology isn’t available all over the country yet. He points to the “more than 30 airports” where this feature is in place — though where it’s used can vary. As mentioned earlier, some airports have it in place for security; others use it while boarding. Either way, it’s not hard to see the appeal of a more efficient trip through the airport.