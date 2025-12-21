Doubletree by Hilton Expands its Presence in Africa

Based on data released earlier this year, it sure looks like tourism to destinations throughout Africa is on the rise. There are plenty of reasons for that, beginning with the most basic: Africa is home to more countries than any other continent in the world. That means that people interested in historic cites, vibrant cities, striking ecosystems or stunning beaches will have plenty of options to choose from.



It’s also unsurprising to see hospitality companies expanding their presence there. This week, Hilton announced the planned openings of three Doubletree by Hilton properties across the continent. Specifically, these spaces — situated in Morocco, the Republic of Congo and Togo — cover a wide range of reasons for travel, from a conveniently-located spot for business travelers to a more immersive spot for travelers looking to unwind.



One of the three new locations is located in a city — Brazzaville, to be precise. DoubleTree by Hilton Kintele. It’s located beside the Congo River and will contain 200 rooms, as well as a conference center and several dining options, and will open its doors in 2026.



Hilton’s first location in Togo, DoubleTree by Hilton Lomé Airport, is located adjacent to Lomé International Airport, which is currently undergoing renovations. The emphasis here is on business travelers, with 165 rooms and a number of meeting rooms on hand. Hilton’s announcement also promises “easy access” to Togo’s capital city of Lomé.



The largest capacity of the three hotels announced can be found in the DoubleTree by Hilton Marrakech La Palmeraie, which will have 226 rooms and is scheduled to open in 2028. As the name suggests, this is located in the Palmeraie, also home to resorts from the likes of Club Med. Compared to the other two DoubleTree locations announced, this space is intended as more of a resort, with a host of outdoor activities and a pair of restaurants.

“We are delighted to expand our footprint with three new DoubleTree by Hilton properties, which will join Hilton’s growing portfolio in Africa as we plan to nearly triple our presence across the continent in the coming years,” said Hilton’s chief development officer for the Middle East and Africa, Carlos Khneisser, in a statement. “These signings reflect our commitment to supporting Africa’s hospitality sector – with dedicated local development teams on the ground and deep expertise in these markets, we are well positioned to create long-term value for our partners and deliver world-class stays to our guests.”

