Hilton Is Bringing an LXR Hotel to Paris Later This Year

In an interview with the travel news website Skift last year, Feisal Jaffer — Hilton’s Global Head for LXR Hotels & Resorts — explained how the brand related to some of Hilton’s other properties. “When you stay at an LXR, it’s not LXR’s framework, it’s the framework of the individual property, such as Ka La’i Waikīkī Beach,” Jaffer said — and also shared that a number of additional LXR properties were in the works all over the world.



Later this year, one such location will open its doors in Paris. Its full name is Sax Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts and it will be Hilton’s first luxury hotel in, according to the company, “the heart of Paris.” (Specifically, the city’s 7th Arrondissement.) The hotel is currently accepting reservations for stays there beginning on June 15.



What can prospective visitors expect from Sax Paris? A terrace atop the building with views of the Eiffel Tower, for one thing. The hotel will also feature a library-themed bar on the ground floor and a restaurant focusing on Japanese cooking elsewhere in the building. When Sax Paris opens its doors, it will feature a total of 118 rooms.

“As one of the world’s major business hubs and leading tourist destinations, we’re delighted to be expanding our Parisian portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests soon,” Hilton’s David Heijligers told The Points Guy. Based on the rates listed on Sax Paris’s website, rooms will cost between $423 and $1,656 per night. And if you’re fond of traveling with your pet, that shouldn’t be a problem here; the hotel touts that its rooms are pet-friendly.