HIlton’s New Luxury Resort Is its First on Bonaire

The Carribbean island of Bonaire has become a buzzed-about travel destination in recent years. Earlier this year, in an article for InsideHook, Kevin Gray hailed the Dutch Caribbean island’s “friendly locals, lush nature and surprisingly good restaurants.” And if the idea of a relaxing visit to Bonaire sounds appealing to you, a recent maneuver by Hilton has added a new destination for travelers looking for a luxury stay.



Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opened earlier this month. It’s Hilton’s first property on the island, and includes multiple pools, a private beach and a pair of dive sites. Given the island’s reputation as a destination for first-class diving, the last of those isn’t at all surprising.



According to the resort’s general manager Chris Opgenoort, one of the property’s goals is to attract more travelers from the U.S. “With the island’s growing attention to the great potential of the American market and the increase in airlift, we have a partner in Hilton who positions us strongly in this source market,” Opgenoort said in a statement.

Scenic beaches and first-class diving aren’t the only amenities of interest at this resort. Michelin-starred chef Jonnie Boer is behind the resort’s restaurant, Brass Boer. It isn’t his only collaboration with a hotel; De Librije in the Netherlands has also drawn high marks.



Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire is one of several new or forthcoming Hilton properties coming to the Caribbean this and next year. Next year, the company plans to open new resorts in the Domincian Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If a getaway to somewhere warmer sounds appealing, you should have plenty of options.