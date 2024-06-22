Leisure > Travel

18 Hotels That Also Have Three-Star Michelin-Rated Restaurants

For anyone who travels with their stomach

By Joey Skladany @joeyskladany
June 22, 2024 9:51 pm
Michelin hotels
The food alone makes staying in these hotels worthwhile.
Danica Killelea

The allure of booking a fancy hotel can be found in its elevated decor, exceptional service and medley of on-property amenities. But sometimes a stay is worth the food alone, with culinary programs featuring some of the world’s best chefs at the helm. For many hotels, these may just include restaurants with three Michelin stars — Michelin’s highest and most prestigious honor with cuisine dubbed as “exceptional.” 

If you travel with your stomach and are in search of memorable bites, we’ve rounded up 18 hotels from around the world that are home to these iconic eateries, most of which require reservations months in advance. But as a guest, you’ll typically enjoy the perks of being squeezed in for a meal, no matter the season, so consider these destinations if you’re also a last-minute planner. 

Aqua
Aqua
Ritz-Carlton

Aqua at the Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg; Wolfsburg, Germany

Chef Sven Elverfeld

Described by the team as “incredibly simple and cleverly refined,” this modern European gem is housed in Volkswagen’s awe-inspiring Autostadt complex which attracts visitors from near and far. 

Le Petit Nice
Le Petit Nice
Courtesy

Le Petit Nice (Restaurant and Hotel); Marseille, France

Chef Gérald Passedat

Embracing effortless Mediterranean charm and its bounty of seafood, produce and spices, this coastal icon serves over 65 types of fish. 

Le Gabriel
Le Gabriel
Le Réserve Paris

Le Gabriel at Le Réserve Paris; Paris, France 

Chef Jérôme Banctel

The 19th Century Napoleon III-style mansion, just off Paris’s famed Champs-Élysées, serves up French classics with inspiration from Banctel’s travels to countries like Turkey and Japan. 

Hélène Darroze
Hélène Darroze
Hélène Darroze

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught; London, England

Chef Hélène Darroze

Comfort takes priority in this cozy, wood-clad dining room with a gregarious staff and a focus on seasonal ingredients. 

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl
Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl
Le Trois Rois

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl at Le Trois Rois; Basel, Switzerland

Chef Peter Knogl

Innovation is at the forefront at this romantic haunt where French haute cuisine is reimagined with influences from Asia and the Mediterranean. 

Le Palais
Le Palais
Palais de Chine

Le Palais at Palais de Chine; Taipei, Taiwan

Chef Ken Chen, Chef Matt Chen

Cantonese dim sum gets the Michelin treatment with only hand-picked, fresh ingredients in preset and a la carte menus. 

Inn at Little Washington
Inn at Little Washington
Courtesy

The Inn at Little Washington (Restaurant and Hotel); Washington, D.C. 

Chef Patrick O’Connell

An extensive and well-curated wine program anchors what the establishment refers to as a “romantic dinner party in a private country house from another era.”

Waldhotel Sonnara
Waldhotel Sonnara
Courtesy

Waldhotel Sonnara (Restaurant and Hotel); Dreis, Germany

Chef Clemens Rambichler

Ramichler’s wife, Magdalena, manages front of house in this charming escape that flawlessly blends tradition with modernity. 

The Waterside Inn
The Waterside Inn
Courtesy

The Waterside Inn (Restaurant and Hotel); Bray, England 

Chef Alain Roux

French classics lure patrons to the Thames-adjacent restaurant for memorable meals and intimate soirees, but new dishes are often introduced to ensure that every experience is different. 

Addison
Addison
Fairmont

Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar; San Diego, California 

Chef William Bradley

Southern California living is the pulse of Addison’s 10-course tasting menu that evolves with each seasonally curated dish. 

Le Louis XV
Le Louis XV
Hotel de Paris

Le Louis XV at Hotel de Paris; Monaco, France

Chef Alain Ducasse

Culinary icon Alain Ducasse stuns with a vegetable-heavy array of signature bites that serve as a nod to the flavors of the Mediterranean. 

Alain Ducasse
Alain Ducasse
The Dorchester

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester; London, England 

Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet

Ducasse delivers again with Chef Blondet at the wheel, except technicality and adventure dictate a menu that can surprisingly be customized to accommodate specific requests. 

Le Cinq
Le Cinq
The Four Seasons

Le Cinq at the Four Seasons Hotel George V; Paris, France

Chef Christian Le Squer

Timeless and streamlined, Le Squer excels at reimagining the foods of his childhood in Brittany, but without the expected ego and fluff found in five-star hotels. 

Schloss Schaunstein
Schloss Schaunstein
Courtesy

Schloss Schaunstein (Restaurant and Hotel); Fürstenau, Switzerland

Chef Andreas Caminada

Set in a manor house that produces many of the ingredients on-site, a visit to Schloss Schaunstein is so much more than a stay and a meal — it’s a future core memory. 

Chef Heinz Beck
Chef Heinz Beck
Waldorf Astoria

La Pergola at Rome Cavalieri; Rome, Italy

Chef Heinz Beck

Rome’s legendary rooftop garden sets the foundation for this elegant space that has become as synonymous with Italian luxury as Gucci and Maserati. 

ABaC
ABaC
Courtesy

ABaC (Restaurant and Hotel); Barcelona, Spain 

Chef Jordi Cruz

ABaC encourages guests to embark on a fearless culinary journey, beginning with appetizers in the kitchen and ending with desserts that highlight the best of molecular gastronomy. 

De Librije
De Librije
Courtesy

De Librije (Restaurant and Hotel); Zwolle, Netherlands 

Chef Jonnie Boer

Once housed in a former library and now a former prison, De Librije prides itself on offering the best of the best in food, wine and globally-sourced cheese. 

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville
Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville
Courtesy

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville (Restaurant and Hotel); Crissier, Switzerland

Chef Franck Giovannini

Known affectionately as “Crissier,” this ever-evolving Swiss favorite challenges perceptions of Swiss cooking by reimagining local ingredients and presenting them in innovative ways.

More Like This

Christian Louboutin's Vermelho
Christian Louboutin on His Latest Venture: A Luxury Hotel
Orpheus Island
Chris Hemsworth Celebrated His Birthday at This Private Island Resort
Meet Malliouhana
Anguilla’s Malliouhana Is the East Coast’s White Lotus
Headed to Machu Picchu? Look no further than these hotels.
The Best Luxury Hotels Near Machu Picchu

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel
Joey is a writer/editor, TV/radio personality, lifestyle expert, former entertainment publicist and author of Basic Bitchen. He was most recently editor-at-large of CBS Interactive's Chowhound where he managed the site's food and travel editorial content. Currently, he...Read More

Most Popular

Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
Jake Bates
Kicker Jake Bates Is Heading to the Lions From the UFL
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
"Challengers" stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are the leading faces of hot rodent summer
Take It From a Woman: We Want Rat Faces and Dad Bods

Recommended

Suggested for you

Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
Jake Bates
Kicker Jake Bates Is Heading to the Lions From the UFL
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
"Challengers" stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are the leading faces of hot rodent summer
Take It From a Woman: We Want Rat Faces and Dad Bods

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

a woman doing a split on a pole while wearing knee-high platform boots

Forget Vegas: Atlantic City Is the Ultimate Bachelor Party Destination

How to tackle Queenstown's robust culinary scene

The Top Foods to Eat in Queenstown and Where to Find Them

Michelin hotels

18 Hotels That Also Have Three-Star Michelin-Rated Restaurants

Plane landing at Stewart Airport

New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco