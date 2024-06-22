18 Hotels That Also Have Three-Star Michelin-Rated Restaurants

The allure of booking a fancy hotel can be found in its elevated decor, exceptional service and medley of on-property amenities. But sometimes a stay is worth the food alone, with culinary programs featuring some of the world’s best chefs at the helm. For many hotels, these may just include restaurants with three Michelin stars — Michelin’s highest and most prestigious honor with cuisine dubbed as “exceptional.”

If you travel with your stomach and are in search of memorable bites, we’ve rounded up 18 hotels from around the world that are home to these iconic eateries, most of which require reservations months in advance. But as a guest, you’ll typically enjoy the perks of being squeezed in for a meal, no matter the season, so consider these destinations if you’re also a last-minute planner.

Aqua Ritz-Carlton

Aqua at the Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg; Wolfsburg, Germany

Chef Sven Elverfeld

Described by the team as “incredibly simple and cleverly refined,” this modern European gem is housed in Volkswagen’s awe-inspiring Autostadt complex which attracts visitors from near and far.

Le Petit Nice Courtesy

Le Petit Nice (Restaurant and Hotel); Marseille, France

Chef Gérald Passedat

Embracing effortless Mediterranean charm and its bounty of seafood, produce and spices, this coastal icon serves over 65 types of fish.

Le Gabriel Le Réserve Paris

Chef Jérôme Banctel

The 19th Century Napoleon III-style mansion, just off Paris’s famed Champs-Élysées, serves up French classics with inspiration from Banctel’s travels to countries like Turkey and Japan.

Hélène Darroze Hélène Darroze

Chef Hélène Darroze

Comfort takes priority in this cozy, wood-clad dining room with a gregarious staff and a focus on seasonal ingredients.

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl Le Trois Rois

Chef Peter Knogl

Innovation is at the forefront at this romantic haunt where French haute cuisine is reimagined with influences from Asia and the Mediterranean.

Le Palais Palais de Chine

Chef Ken Chen, Chef Matt Chen

Cantonese dim sum gets the Michelin treatment with only hand-picked, fresh ingredients in preset and a la carte menus.

Inn at Little Washington Courtesy

The Inn at Little Washington (Restaurant and Hotel); Washington, D.C.

Chef Patrick O’Connell

An extensive and well-curated wine program anchors what the establishment refers to as a “romantic dinner party in a private country house from another era.”

Waldhotel Sonnara Courtesy

Waldhotel Sonnara (Restaurant and Hotel); Dreis, Germany

Chef Clemens Rambichler

Ramichler’s wife, Magdalena, manages front of house in this charming escape that flawlessly blends tradition with modernity.

The Waterside Inn Courtesy

The Waterside Inn (Restaurant and Hotel); Bray, England

Chef Alain Roux

French classics lure patrons to the Thames-adjacent restaurant for memorable meals and intimate soirees, but new dishes are often introduced to ensure that every experience is different.

Addison Fairmont

Chef William Bradley

Southern California living is the pulse of Addison’s 10-course tasting menu that evolves with each seasonally curated dish.

Le Louis XV Hotel de Paris

Chef Alain Ducasse

Culinary icon Alain Ducasse stuns with a vegetable-heavy array of signature bites that serve as a nod to the flavors of the Mediterranean.

Alain Ducasse The Dorchester

Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet

Ducasse delivers again with Chef Blondet at the wheel, except technicality and adventure dictate a menu that can surprisingly be customized to accommodate specific requests.

Le Cinq The Four Seasons

Chef Christian Le Squer

Timeless and streamlined, Le Squer excels at reimagining the foods of his childhood in Brittany, but without the expected ego and fluff found in five-star hotels.

Schloss Schaunstein Courtesy

Schloss Schaunstein (Restaurant and Hotel); Fürstenau, Switzerland

Chef Andreas Caminada

Set in a manor house that produces many of the ingredients on-site, a visit to Schloss Schaunstein is so much more than a stay and a meal — it’s a future core memory.

Chef Heinz Beck Waldorf Astoria

Chef Heinz Beck

Rome’s legendary rooftop garden sets the foundation for this elegant space that has become as synonymous with Italian luxury as Gucci and Maserati.

ABaC Courtesy

Chef Jordi Cruz

ABaC encourages guests to embark on a fearless culinary journey, beginning with appetizers in the kitchen and ending with desserts that highlight the best of molecular gastronomy.

De Librije Courtesy

De Librije (Restaurant and Hotel); Zwolle, Netherlands

Chef Jonnie Boer

Once housed in a former library and now a former prison, De Librije prides itself on offering the best of the best in food, wine and globally-sourced cheese.

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville Courtesy

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville (Restaurant and Hotel); Crissier, Switzerland

Chef Franck Giovannini

Known affectionately as “Crissier,” this ever-evolving Swiss favorite challenges perceptions of Swiss cooking by reimagining local ingredients and presenting them in innovative ways.