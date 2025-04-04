Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 4, 2025 1:36 pm EDT
From Supreme to Dr. Martens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Supreme to Dr. Martens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Supreme, Dr. Martens, Monos, Klipsch

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a new boat shoe from Packer is released, Supreme drops a new collection just in time for spring and some very special Dr. Martens hit the market.

Klipschorn AK7
Klipschorn AK7

So you’re a cool guy, huh? Yeah, then you probably need one of these. If you’re unfamiliar, Klipsch is a top-of-the-line audio gear company. They make speakers, soundbars, headphones and other various kinds of gear. Their latest release comes in the form of the Klipschorn AK7, which is a shiny new version of the company’s OG speaker the Klipschorn, which was first patented in 1946. The AK7 uses three-way horn-loaded design to deliver pristine audio. This will not only sound beautiful in your home, but it will have you looking like a 1970s producer.

find here
Packer x 3-Eye Lug Boatshow
Packer x 3-Eye Lug Boatshow

You know what? Give that boat shoe a MF-ing bolo tie. New York-based sneaker store Packer reached into their southwest bag for their latest collaborative footwear launch, a primo suede reimagining of Timberland’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe that includes, among other details, a 360-degree braided leather lacing system and turquoise bolo-tie lace lock. The “Santa Fe” silo is available for purchase now, with a healthy amount of sizes still left.

buy here: $198
Supreme x Marithé + François Girbaud
Supreme x Marithé + François Girbaud

A riddle for you: what do a 50-year-old fashion house and BOGO hoodies have in common? You guessed it: Supreme. In a surprising move that somehow surprised no one, the streetwear giant launched a denim-heavy collection with Marithé + Françoise Girbaud this past Thursday — the capsule taps into the French label’s decades of experimental denim design for a smattering of sick streetwear silhouettes and accessories. It’s mostly sold out, though.

shop here
1460 Love Letter Dr. Martens
1460 Love Letter Dr. Martens

This week a special Dr. Marten boot was released to honor the brand’s very first 1460 style, which was first produced on April 1, 1960. The Love Letter 1460s are made from C.F. Stead’s full-grain classic calf leather in a love-letter worthy burgundy colorway.

buy here: $460
Monos Gesso Collection
Monos Gesso Collection

Canvas totes! Say less. Monos just dropped their new Gesso collection, which features three unique cotton canvas products: their backpack, a large tote and a small tote. Both of the bags have some weighted structure to them, which is nice especially when the alternative is a flimsy tote. The collection features three different colorways: Abyss Blue, Moss and Ecru, so there’s something for everyone.

shop here
La Colombe S'mores Draft Latte
La Colombe S’mores Draft Latte

Lattes on draft was one of the best products La Colombe could have put out into the world — and I’d like to think we’re all the better for it. Now, if you’re a fan of their regular draft latte, you know it never hurts to stray from the beaten path and try some new flavors. Especially because the brand just released a new S’mores draft, which we are dying to get our hands on.

buy here: $34 – $66

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Waxed Jackets to Puma Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
InsideCart
InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month
Three of the best books coming out in April 2025, including "Gandolfini" by Jason Bailey, "The Golden Hour" by Matthew Specktor, and "Field Work" by Andrew Forbes
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April
Huckberry sale
Every Spring Footwear Style Imaginable Is on Sale at Huckberry

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Frank & Oak Essential Slim Tee
Spring Forward: Save 40% at Frank & Oak

From Our Partner

Philips Hue Smart Lighting
Woot Is Hosting a Flash (Ha) Sale on Smart Lighting

From Our Partner

A Good Spring Shoe Is 40% Off
A Good Spring Shoe Is 40% Off

$110$66

Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon’s Spring Sale Ended, But This Dress Watch Is Still on Sale

$275$146

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Rolex Land Dweller
Rolex Unveiled an Entirely New Collection at Watches & Wonders ’25
Three of the best books coming out in April 2025, including "Gandolfini" by Jason Bailey, "The Golden Hour" by Matthew Specktor, and "Field Work" by Andrew Forbes
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
The Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication ref. 5308G-001, released at Watches and Wonders 2025
Patek Philippe Brought the Heat for Watches & Wonders ‘25

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From Supreme to Dr. Martens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Waxed Jackets to Puma Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Huckberry sale

Every Spring Footwear Style Imaginable Is on Sale at Huckberry

All things cookware.

All Things Cookware: Meet Your New Knives

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia