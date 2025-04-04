Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

So you’re a cool guy, huh? Yeah, then you probably need one of these. If you’re unfamiliar, Klipsch is a top-of-the-line audio gear company. They make speakers, soundbars, headphones and other various kinds of gear. Their latest release comes in the form of the Klipschorn AK7, which is a shiny new version of the company’s OG speaker the Klipschorn, which was first patented in 1946. The AK7 uses three-way horn-loaded design to deliver pristine audio. This will not only sound beautiful in your home, but it will have you looking like a 1970s producer.