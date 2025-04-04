Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a new boat shoe from Packer is released, Supreme drops a new collection just in time for spring and some very special Dr. Martens hit the market.
Klipschorn AK7
So you’re a cool guy, huh? Yeah, then you probably need one of these. If you’re unfamiliar, Klipsch is a top-of-the-line audio gear company. They make speakers, soundbars, headphones and other various kinds of gear. Their latest release comes in the form of the Klipschorn AK7, which is a shiny new version of the company’s OG speaker the Klipschorn, which was first patented in 1946. The AK7 uses three-way horn-loaded design to deliver pristine audio. This will not only sound beautiful in your home, but it will have you looking like a 1970s producer.
Packer x 3-Eye Lug Boatshow
You know what? Give that boat shoe a MF-ing bolo tie. New York-based sneaker store Packer reached into their southwest bag for their latest collaborative footwear launch, a primo suede reimagining of Timberland’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe that includes, among other details, a 360-degree braided leather lacing system and turquoise bolo-tie lace lock. The “Santa Fe” silo is available for purchase now, with a healthy amount of sizes still left.
Supreme x Marithé + François Girbaud
A riddle for you: what do a 50-year-old fashion house and BOGO hoodies have in common? You guessed it: Supreme. In a surprising move that somehow surprised no one, the streetwear giant launched a denim-heavy collection with Marithé + Françoise Girbaud this past Thursday — the capsule taps into the French label’s decades of experimental denim design for a smattering of sick streetwear silhouettes and accessories. It’s mostly sold out, though.
1460 Love Letter Dr. Martens
This week a special Dr. Marten boot was released to honor the brand’s very first 1460 style, which was first produced on April 1, 1960. The Love Letter 1460s are made from C.F. Stead’s full-grain classic calf leather in a love-letter worthy burgundy colorway.
Monos Gesso Collection
Canvas totes! Say less. Monos just dropped their new Gesso collection, which features three unique cotton canvas products: their backpack, a large tote and a small tote. Both of the bags have some weighted structure to them, which is nice especially when the alternative is a flimsy tote. The collection features three different colorways: Abyss Blue, Moss and Ecru, so there’s something for everyone.
La Colombe S’mores Draft Latte
Lattes on draft was one of the best products La Colombe could have put out into the world — and I’d like to think we’re all the better for it. Now, if you’re a fan of their regular draft latte, you know it never hurts to stray from the beaten path and try some new flavors. Especially because the brand just released a new S’mores draft, which we are dying to get our hands on.
