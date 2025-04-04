From Our EIC: Five Spring Shoes and One Spring Album

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello and happy Friday, reader. We’re gonna talk about spring shoes today, but before we do that, a few things I want to draw your attention to.

Assuming at least a handful of you are, like me, middle-aged dudes with the predictable indie rock-leaning musical tastes to match, I thought I’d remind you that there’s a new Craig Finn record out today. Always Been was produced by Adam Granduciel from the War on Drugs (and features contributions from most of that band), and I already feel confident saying it’s his best non-Hold Steady record yet. I listened to the first five songs while driving my kid to school this morning, and I’m looking forward to hearing the rest when I go pick her up later today. Finn’s always been one of the best lyricists out there, but the stuff on here is hitting even harder than usual so far. I also realized this morning that I uncharacteristically forgot to pre-order the vinyl, which I’m pretty bummed about. Consider picking up a copy here if you’re so inclined. And let me know if you’ve been listening to anything else you think I might like.

Also! Elsewhere in the InsideHook universe, we published our first-ever digital cover story, on the actor Kyle Allen, who’s currently starring in The Life List, which is the current number-one film on Netflix. The photos are beautiful, and he’s got a fascinating story, which our managing editor Bonnie Stiernberg told brilliantly. Give it a read when you have some free time, and feel free to drop a like over on Instagram.

Ok, so now onto the shoes, as promised. We’ve already spoken about the sneakers that you, a grown man, should be wearing, so now we’re going to take one step up and talk about some shoes that fit nicely between your favorite Vans and a pair of proper dress shoes. There’s lots of suede, which always feels like a good material for spring, no?

Kleman x Percival Padror Shoe Announced earlier in the week, this is a collaboration between British clothing company Percival and French footwear manufacturer Kleman. The main focus of the collab is the Padror, which is perhaps known as the best Paraboot Michael alternative out there. Sizes are going quickly, so don’t wait. buy here: $240

Clarks Desert Trek As fond as I am of the iconic Desert Boot and Wallabee models from Clarks Originals, I’ve always had a soft spot for the lesser-known Desert Trek, which features a crepe sole like its older brothers, but also a full-length seam that runs the entire top of the shoe. I think it’s cool, and I think this Apple Suede colorway is especially so. buy here: $150

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clog You’ve resisted long enough, haven’t you? Just bite the bullet and get yourself a pair, and I promise, they will become some of your most-worn shoes — and not just during spring, but all year long. buy here: $160

Todd Snyder Nomad Jersey Shoe According to the Todd Snyder website, “this adaptable casual dress shoe looks just as good with denim and a cardigan as it does with tailored trousers and a sport coat,” and I think that about sums it up. I might argue they lean a bit more jeans-and-a-cardigan, but who am I to doubt the man himself. buy here: $368

Mr. P Larry Split-Toe Regenerated Suede Chukka Boot I keep seeing people talk about “sneaker boots” lately, and though I feel pretty strongly that the sneaker-ification of non-sneaker men’s footwear is, frankly, an embarrassment, I find myself making an exception for these split-toe chukkas from Mr P. because they still manage to look perfectly elegant — primarily because they eschew the all-too-common white rubber sole in favor of an upper-matching brown. buy here: $355