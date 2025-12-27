Leisure > Autos > Electric

Safety Concerns Are Leading Tesla Owners to Buy Emergency Tools

It's part of a larger debate over design and safety

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 27, 2025 6:25 pm EST
Tesla vehicle in garage
Concerns over Tesla locks are prompting some aftermarket accessory purchases.
Charlie Deets/Unsplash

There are plenty of reasons to buy aftermarket accessories for your vehicle. Maybe you’d like a better sound system; perhaps you’re not satisfied with the default mats that came with your car or truck. Or maybe, just maybe, you’re worried about being trapped inside your vehicle during an emergency and you’d like to break free and save your life. Earlier this year, The Verge reported that the government was investigating Tesla over concerns that the automaker’s door handles would shut down in the event of a loss of power.

That isn’t the only governmental investigation involving Teslas; this week, Reuters reported that the NHTSA was also looking into the emergency door release mechanisms on Tesla’s Model 3. It’s a safe bet that no one wants to be trapped inside of a car after an accident; it’s no surprise, then, that some Tesla owners are looking into ways to escape their car in a catastrophic situation.

Writing at The Independent, Graig Graziosi discussed the growing market for third-party safety accessories among Tesla drivers, including devices that can be used to break glass in the event of the car’s locks not working. Graziosi also points to a phenomenon of rideshare drivers indicating where manual lock releases can be found on Teslas, a maneuver that recalls in-flight safety demonstrations more than your usual trip on an Uber or Lyft.

Tesla Robotaxis Have Begun Testing In Austin, Minus Humans on Board
 It’s still surreal to see a car with no humans behind the wheel

Some online stores geared towards Tesla drivers are now selling safety tools, including a device that can be used to both cut through a safety belt and break a glass window. The possibility that Tesla’s door handles might be dangerous has led to some heated debates online; this Reddit thread quickly takes a turn for the existential (at least in an automotive design context). As WIRED reported in October, some sort of a redesign is likely on the way for Tesla’s door handles, but how long that will take to implement — and how it will affect older models — remains to be seen.

