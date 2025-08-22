Leisure > Autos > News

NHTSA Has Questions About Tesla’s Crash Data

Yet another federal investigation has been launched involving Tesla's so-called Full Self-Driving and Autopilot features

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 22, 2025 6:23 pm EDT
Tesla EVs lined up
NHTSA is looking to clarify some of Tesla's data.
Bloomberg via Getty

At a time when many automakers and tech companies are developing self-driving vehicles, regulatory agencies are doing their best to oversee those developments. Notably, Tesla has taken an ambitious approach to this tech, to the extent that there’s an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to CEO Elon Musk’s predictions about it. That’s the idealized version of modern autonomy; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s various investigation into Tesla for crashes involving its so-called Full Self-Driving and Autopilot software represent something closer to reality.

That trend took an interesting turn this week when NHTSA announced yet another investigation into Tesla, this time taking issue with the timing of some of the incident reports the company filed relating to crashes involving FSD and Autopilot. NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation determined that “the reported crashes occurred several months or more before the dates of the reports,” when Tesla was required to send the reports “within one or five days of Tesla receiving notice of the crash.”

As part of the organization’s standard policy, they are currently “[evaluating] the cause of the potential delays in reporting, the scope of any such delays, and the mitigations that Tesla has developed to address them.” According to NHTSA, Tesla has told the Office of Defects Investigation that this inconsistency was the result of “an issue with Tesla’s data collection, which, according to Tesla, has now been fixed.”

Cruise’s Incomplete NHTSA Report Cost Them $500,000
Cruise’s Incomplete NHTSA Report Cost Them $500,000
 The fine follows an incident where a pedestrian was hit and dragged for 20 feet

In an analysis of NHTSA’s announcement at Electrek, Fred Lambert observed that the agency is opting for caution in its approach to Tesla, rather than accepting the automaker’s explanation without doing research of its own.

Given the number of past investigations involving the automaker’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving — and the gulf between Elon Musk’s promises and the reality of the features — it’s not hard to see why NHTSA is taking Tesla’s answers with a grain of salt.

More Like This

Tesla Cybercab
No Pedals, No Problem: DOT Streamlines Autonomous Vehicle Approval Process
Tesla driving sensors
The NHTSA Is Investigating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature Again
Volvo XC40
NHTSA Announces Volvo Recall Affecting Over 450,000 Vehicles
Parked Tesla cars
Report: Used Tesla Prices Are Still Down

Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure > Autos > News
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Overstory
The 7 Highest Places in the World to Grab a Drink
Traits of a performative male
The “Performative Male” Is the Latest TikTok Archetype
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel
Expensive cooking ingredients recommended by chefs on an orange background
18 Chefs on the Splurgy Pantry Ingredients They Swear By
The sun rising over New York City. We discuss seven habits that can lead to a healthier workday.
7 Simple Habits to Foster a Healthier Workday

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla EVs lined up

The NHTSA Has Questions About Tesla's Crash Data

Sony WH-1000XM noise-canceling headphones, which are currently on sale at Amazon

From Our EIC: Taking a Moment to Drown Out the Noise

From Ikea to Bandit, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: US Open Apparel, Fall Running Gear and Tomato Candles

a woman looking at small dishes of food at a culinary festival

Terra Madre Americas Is the Most Exciting Culinary Event of 2025

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week