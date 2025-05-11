Leisure > Autos

NHTSA Announces Volvo Recall Affecting Over 450,000 Vehicles

At issue is the rear-view camera

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 11, 2025 4:55 pm EDT
Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 is one of the models affected by the recall.
Volvo

There’s a debate to be had about the growth of the number of screens in modern vehicles and what effects they might be having on drivers’ concentration. There is one technological development that has made many drivers’ lives easier, however: the rise of rear-view cameras, which can provide a comprehensive look at what’s behind your vehicle while it’s in reverse.

Unfortunately, a system involving cameras, screens and software also requires more upkeep than a standalone rear-view mirror. This week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a wide-ranging recall that could affect over 450,000 Volvos in the United States and Canada. As Autoblog’s James Ochoa reports, the issue involves a software issue — a conflict between the rear-view camera and the built-in Google infotainment system.

The recall, as per the NHTSA’s announcement, affects the S60, V60, V60CC, S90, V90, V90CC, XC60, XC90, XC40, EX40, C40 and EC40 from model years 2021 to 2025. The upside is that this recall can be addressed with a software update and won’t require any mechanical replacements.

 The company is bringing back a veteran leader despite record-breaking sales in 2024

Volvo’s software for its 2026 model year is not affected by this issue. Among the documents accompanying the recall is the information that related safety features are not affected by the software issue. “Park assist warnings, rear automatic braking and cross traffic alert will still be functional if the vehicle is equipped with those features,” one document states.

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall are set to be mailed a notification on or close to June 24, 2025.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

