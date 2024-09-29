Leisure > Autos > Electric

Volvo’s Evolving EV Plans Reflect the Challenges Automakers Face in 2024

There are, as they say, a lot of moving parts

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 29, 2024 5:43 pm
Volvo EX90
Volvo's EV strategy is evolving.
Volvo

Watching automakers announce and then revise their electrification goals over the last few years has been something the experience of watching a particularly twisty Formula 1 course. It’s become a familiar narrative: companies going all-in on EVs walking back their goals somewhat, or factoring in the growing popularity of hybrid vehicles into the mix.

Given that Volvo has been hit less hard by slowing EV sales, it’s a little surprising to see them in this camp as well. But earlier this month, the automaker declared that it no longer anticipated that it would be fully electric by 2030. In a recent interview with The Verge’s Andrew J. Hawkins, the automaker’s head of global sustainability, Vanessa Butani, explained the factors that informed that decision — and it went well beyond EV sales numbers.

Butani called going fully electric “the right thing to do,” but listed a number of reasons why Volvo was slowing down that process. “[W]e need collaboration in our industry and outside of our industry to make sure that that happens,” she told The Verge — something that applies to infrastructure, among other factors.

Some of Volvo’s issues, like the aforementioned pacing of infrastructure construcion, are industry-wide. Others are more specific to Volvo: Butani mentioned that the U.S.’s planned tariffs on Chinese-made EVs led Volvo to change its plans for the affordably-priced EX30 SUV. The automaker, Hawkins reports, will shift its production to European facilities — but that means that you won’t see an EX30 for sale in the U.S. until sometime next year.

Review: Is Volvo’s EX90 the Family EV You’ve Been Waiting For?
Review: Is Volvo’s EX90 the Family EV You’ve Been Waiting For?
 Our correspondent had his eye on the three-row SUV for a long time. Last month, he finally got in the driver’s seat.

The interview with Butani illustrates the myriad challenges facing automakers, governments and EV-ready consumers. It isn’t just about ambitious goals or affordable EVs: it’s about policies, manufacturing decisions and the speed at which infrastructure can be rolled out. It’s a complicated process with the highest of stakes.

More Like This

The Volvo EX30, a compact electric SUV, is a compelling and actually affordable EV. Here's our full test and review.
Volvo EX30 Review: Volvo’s Most Compelling EV Is Actually Affordable
Volvos
Volvo’s COO Argues Against Charging for Minor Software Updates
Volvo XC60 Black Edition
The Volvo XC60 Gets a Formal, if Menacing, Black Edition Style Package
A warning sign hovers in front of the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country as it drives down the road. We tested the station wagon's semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system on a road trip.
Trying (and Failing) to Live My Best Semi-Autonomous Life in the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pizza Oven
Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?
Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA
The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
Denzel Washington, Adam Driver, George Clooney, Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Gallagher are just some of the Hollywood A-listers coming to Broadway. We spoke to Gallagher about why.
Hollywood’s Leading Men Are Fleeing to Broadway. Peter Gallagher Knows Why.
three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Volvo EX90

Volvo's Evolving EV Plans Reflect the Challenges Automakers Face in 2024

Air France business class

Air France Is the Latest Airline to Partner With Starlink for Wifi

Ritual Whiskey alternative

Diageo's Latest Acquisition Fortifies Their Non-Alcoholic Portfolio

InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World

InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer