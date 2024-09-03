As a father of two in a one-car family, it seems I am doomed to wander the earth behind the wheel of a three-row SUV. I am mostly resigned to my fate as my wife insists we need the extra back seats, even though we use them sporadically (every now and then they are legitimately handy). But I still fantasize about going back to a smaller car, even a station wagon like the one we had when our oldest was born. At best it’s a dream deferred.

Driving a six- or seven-passenger SUV offers about the same amount of satisfaction as helming a small school bus. To add insult to injury, every week I have to pull up to the pump, hand the attendant a credit card and ask him to top off my tank, even though I haven’t really gone anywhere. I burn more than two gallons a day just driving around town. In this day and age, it feels needlessly wasteful. The answer is obvious: an electric SUV. I’ve had my mind set on making the EV leap since we ditched Brooklyn for the burbs, and in the last few years I’ve driven some truly awesome EVs. But so far, few have offered the seats and options we “need” — and more importantly, few have made enough financial sense. Vehicle 2025 Volvo EX90 Starting Price $79,995 Price of Model Tested $94,640, including destination charges Vehicle Type Three-row electric SUV Motor Dual-motor EV: Twin Motor with 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque; Twin Motor Performance with 510 hp and 671 lb-ft Range TM: 308 miles; TMP: 296 miles Availability First deliveries planned for late 2024

This all seemed poised to change when I previewed Volvo’s new EX90 more than a year ago. “This could be the one,” I said. Three rows, 300-ish miles of range, Volvo’s impressive suite of safety features, and massaging front seats, all for under $80,000. Check, check, check, check and check. I finally got the chance to drive it on some Southern California roads last month, and I’m happy to report that I’m even more impressed.

Three rows, 300-ish miles of range, Volvo’s suite of safety features — could this be the one? Volvo

Which EX90 Is Right for You?

For those who haven’t been eagerly awaiting this three-row electric SUV, let’s start with the basics. The Volvo EX90 will hit customers’ driveways in one of two power options and one of two trims.

For the former, you have the choice between the Twin Motor (402 horsepower) and the Twin Motor Performance (510 hp), both of which are all-wheel drive. The pair of powertrains are juiced by a battery pack with 107 kwh of usable capacity, which is deployed skateboard-style under the floor and offers 308 and 296 miles of range, respectively. Both use a 241-hp permanent magnet AC front motor but the Twin Motor uses a smaller 161-hp rear motor for an output of 568 lb-ft of torque, while the Twin Motor Performance deploys a beefier 268-hp version to spin the rear axle, totaling 671 lb-ft. Volvo says the Twin Motor hits 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds, while the Performance version needs only 4.7. Pretty fast for a little bus.

Customers can spec either of these powertrains in one of two trim levels: Plus or the slightly more expensive Ultra. The more affordable option includes a Bose sound system, 360-degree camera with 3D view, panoramic glass roof, air purifier and Nordico (Volvo’s faux leather) seating surfaces. The nearly $4,400 upgrade to Ultra adds active air suspension, 21-inch wheels, massaging front seats and optional textile seats made from woven recycled polyester (you can still choose the Nordico, but animal leather is not on the menu).

You hear that? No? Exactly. Volvo

The Quietest Cabin Ever

Our drive route begins with a saunter through the sprawl of Newport Beach in the Twin Motor Performance version fitted in Ultra (it’s the only version we are testing today, as car companies typically try to put their best foot forward). As we glide through the suburban staccato, the EX90 catches the eyes of a few moms pushing strollers and a dad carrying a bike outfitted with training wheels on his shoulder — perhaps a little envious of the cargo space.

We make our way to Interstate 5, head south and, as we reach highway speeds, my driving partner and I begin to marvel at the sound — or lack of it. The EX90 is probably the quietest cabin I’ve ever ridden in and, unlike most EVs, there’s no artificial engine noise. It’s almost like Volvo found a mute button for the road. When queried, the engineers said the hush was not the product of active noise canceling via the speakers in the head rests, like in other luxury vehicles, but rather the quiet is created solely from cabin construction.

Thanks to the computer-actuated dual-chamber air suspension, the ride is equally as blissful. Bumps and humps are smoothed out into slight bounces and sways. Toggle the suspension and steering setting from soft to firm and the EX90 sharpens up a bit, but the ride is still posh and supple.

I think it’s safe to say that any vehicle that weighs in over 6,000 pounds is not a driver-focused car. Its purpose is more likely hauling people or their things. But for a three-ton behemoth, the EX90 is remarkably composed. After our stint on the interstate, we bend northward on the Ortega Highway through Deckert Canyon and continue on to Lake Elsinore. The active air suspension and torque-vectoring system does a solid job of keeping the Volvo shuffling through the twists and turns. It’s no canyon carver, to be sure. There’s plenty of lean and you can feel the weight with every change of direction, but the EX90 retains its composure.

The EX90 comes with either six or seven seats, with the latter configuration featuring a middle seat in the second row. Volvo

Signature Safety, EV-Era Design

Scandinavian minimalism is on full display in the EX90’s cabin; it’s part of what had me so impressed a year and a half ago. Under the massive glass roof, there is zero clutter. Traditional buttons and switches have been reduced to what the engineering team deemed essential. The rest of the controls have been moved into the center 14.5-inch touchscreen, which is perhaps not the most intuitive for an aging hipster fuddy-duddy. Toggles for the side mirrors, glove box, and even the adjustments to the steering column and wheel are now controlled through the center screen, and there are only two window controls on the driver-side door. So if you want to roll down the rear ones, you have to hit a toggle first — sort of annoying for anyone with impatient kids in the back.

The rear seats are comfortable and spacious enough for adults, especially in the six-seat configurations. That option also comes with nifty slide-out cupholders in the armrest. The standard seven-seat format arrives with a middle booster seat. As you’d expect given the EX90’s size, the third row is perfectly fine for people with short legs or hauling an extra passenger (two if you must) on short trips. But both leg and head room are a challenge for a six-foot-tall human.

For anyone who doesn’t enjoy the silence, the optional ($3,200) Bowers & Wilkins stereo is a game changer. The 25 hi-fi speakers include Dolby Atmos to create three-dimensional sound. The difference is jaw-dropping. Crank a song in regular old Spotify and parts of the car will rattle. Max the volume of an Atmos track on Tidal and not only is there no clatter, but you’ll pick up on sonic textures and musical nuances you’ve never noticed before.

Part and parcel of Volvo’s DNA is its commitment to safety. To wit, the brand has deployed lidar, radar, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to keep the EX90 out of accidents. There are also a few cameras inside monitoring the driver for fatigue and attention deficit including one built into the speedometer screen attached to the steering column.

The EX90 will eventually offer wireless Apple CarPlay, bi-directional charging and a safety suite called “Lidar first safety scenario,” but early deliveries may not arrive with these features active. Volvo says the software will be enabled via an over-the-air update in the near term.

There are plenty of highlights for the EX90, but also a few asterisks. Volvo

The $95,000 Question

So is this the three-row SUV for me? Obviously I’m not the decision maker here, or we’d be talking about a wagon. But the EX90 comes awfully close to ticking every box on my family’s list. Prices have crept up a bit to keep up with manufacturing costs and now even the most affordable model barely comes in under $80,000 (and that’s before delivery charges), while my kitted-out tester came in just under $95,000.

But with the EX90’s comfort, safety features and gobsmacking sound system, it might be worth the splurge — if I can convince my partner.