BYD Overtakes Tesla as the World’s Top EV Seller

Tesla has had a long run as the top electric vehicle seller in the world, but that streak appears to be at an end — and it’s been upset by a company that has zero presence in the U.S. automotive market. That automaker is China’s BYD, which reached another impressive milestone — 10 million plug-in vehicles manufactured — just over a year ago.



Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Caroline Petrow-Cohen reports that BYD delivered 2.25 milliion electric vehicles in 2025, as compared to Tesla’s 1.64 million. This represents a year-over-year drop for Tesla, but even if the company had maintained its 2024 levels of EVs delivered — 1.79 million — that would not have been sufficient to overcome BYD’s numbers for the year.



Petrow-Cohen and the analysts she spoke with cite a number of factors for Tesla’s fall from the top of the sales charts. One issue is more and more automakers are expanding their EV offerings; Tesla is no longer the only game in town. Given that Tesla’s one high-profile addition to its lineup is the Cybertruck — which was, let’s say, a touch polarizing — drivers looking for something different from Tesla haven’t had many options.



Or, as iSeeCars.com analyst Karl Brauer told the Times, “Teslas are just starting to look old. You have a bunch of other options, and they all look newer and fresher.”

It bears repeating that BYD had been able to hit this mark without a presence in the U.S. or Canadian markets. The company has been increasing its presence elsewhere, however — last month, the company announced the opening of its 125th dealership in the U.K., up from 52 the year before. Between this expansion and things like opening all-terrain parks in China, it isn’t hard to see why BYD is gaining admirers — even as some Tesla owners are raising concerns about their vehicles’ safety.

