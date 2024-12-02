Leisure > Autos > Electric

EV Manufacturer BYD Just Hit a Significant Milestone

It has now made 10 million EVs and hybrids

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 2, 2024 2:35 pm
BYD Seal
BYD reached a significant milestone.
BYD

There was a point, more than a decade ago, when Tesla’s Elon Musk voiced his skepticism of BYD, the Chinese EV manufacturer who’s been establishing a (mostly) global presence as of late. BYD’s electric vehicles have been garnering solid reviews, and it sure sounds like car and truck buyers are paying attention. As Autoblog’s Joseph Pudlewski reports, BYD recently completed its 10 millionth plug-in vehicle.

That’s more than any other automaker has produced anywhere in the world, including Tesla. (Though, to be fair, BYD’s plug-in vehicles include both EVs and hybrids; the latter category is something Tesla has historically avoided, sometimes to its frustration.

What’s also notable about BYD reaching the 10 million mark is the rate at which they achieved it. Pudlewski writes that BYD reached the five million plug-in mark after 15 years. It took the company only 15 months to build the next five million. It’s part of an overall boom in EV manufacturing that’s also led to an increase in the number of cargo ships based in China.

As for what BYD’s next steps might look like — well, that’s less clear. Tariffs in the United States and Canada could prevent BYD from making a formal entry into either market.

Are Tariffs Changing BYD’s North American Plans?
Are Tariffs Changing BYD’s North American Plans?
 The automaker has expanded around the world in recent years

What got BYD to this point? According to the company’s chairman and president, Wang Chuanfu, the answer is simple: quality engineering. “The soul of BYD’s engineers is the soul of our company,” he said in a statement. Making vehicles can differ significantly from nation to nation, but some things remain constant.

More Like This

Xiaomi SU7
Why Ford’s CEO Uses an Electric Chinese Sedan as His Daily Driver
Parked cars
Chinese Automakers’ Exports Are on the Rise This Year
EV charger
Mexico Has Ambitious Plans For Domestic EV Production
Cars awaiting shipping
China’s EV Boom Has Increased Demand for Cargo Ships

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Stars! They're just like us!
8 Under-the-Radar Celebrity Vacation Spots to Visit Around the World
Cyber week deals
Every Cyber Week Sale You Should Care About
Huckberry Cyber Monday
Huckberry’s Cyber Monday Sale Will be Gone Before You Know it

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A trip to Napa Valley? Yes, please.

10 Experiences to Gift to Someone Who Has Everything

Cyber week deals

Every Cyber Week Sale You Should Care About

BYD Seal

EV Manufacturer BYD Just Hit a Significant Milestone

Mr Porter cyber monday sale

Score Double Discounts at Mr Porter’s Cyber Monday Sale

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear