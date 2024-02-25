Leisure > Autos > Electric

Elon Musk Could Regret Dismissing Chinese EV Manufacturers

BYD's growth could reshape how we think of EVs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 25, 2024 3:21 pm
BYD launch in Indonesia
A BYD Atto 3 as the automaker launches in Indonesia.
y Xu Qin/Xinhua via Getty Images

The history of industries and inventions is one that abounds with people making comments they’d later come to regret about the future of their technology. In a comprehensive look at the rise of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, Business Insider‘s Linette Lopez singled out a comment made by Elon Musk in 2011, where he dismissed the Chinese automaker BYD as a potential competitor to Tesla.

Last year, BYD sold three million EVs around the world. Among its customers? Tesla, who has begun using BYD-made batteries. As CNBC reported last month, in the fourth quarter of 2023, BYD sold more electric vehicles than Tesla around the world.

There are pragmatic reasons for this, both in terms of BYD’s own strategy and in terms of the charging infrastructure available in both China and the United States. As Lopez points out in Business Insider, BYD has a much fuller range of electric vehicles available to purchase, whether you’re looking for an entry-level EV or something much more luxurious. The U.S. auto market, by contrast, has yet to get its entry-level EV — though there are promising signs on the horizon.

There’s also the question of chargers available to drivers — something that’s been an issue for both existing and potential EV owners. A New York Times article from December 2023 cited a governmental goal of having 500,000 chargers available to the public in the U.S. by 2030. By contrast, Nikkei cited a statistic from 2023 that pointed to China having 2.7 million chargers already up and running.

Is This the Entry-Level EV Americans Have Been Waiting For?
Is This the Entry-Level EV Americans Have Been Waiting For?
 The Equinox EV 1LT could shake up the market

BYD’s expansion is only part of a larger discussion about how domestic policies can shape EV manufacturing — as well as the underlying infrastructure that can make buying an EV more enticing. That may be the biggest challenge — this isn’t a case of getting one thing right, but of getting a whole bunch of things to converge so that the industry can evolve. And while Musk’s comments haven’t aged well, it’s an issue far beyond any one automaker’s capacity to control.

More Like This

A Hongqi E001 electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 25, 2023.
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Tesla logo
Elon Musk Wants More Control of Tesla. Tesla Investors Aren’t Convinced.
A VinFast VF 8 electric SUV, reviews for which have been horrible in the U.S.
VinFast: The Next Blockbuster EV Company? Or Dead on Arrival?
VinFast charging port
VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?
The Model T2.3 travel trailer from Type 2 Campers, an offshoot of Dub Box USA that makes steel campers based on old Volkswagen buses
First There Was the “People’s Car.” Will This Be the People’s Camper?
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

BYD launch in Indonesia

Elon Musk Could Regret Dismissing Chinese EV Manufacturers

Cole Haan's ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords, which aren't exactly dress shoes, but a hybrid sneaker-shoe. Here's our full review.

Cole Haan’s ZEROØGRAND Oxfords Are Built for 10,000-Step Days

Cepa 21 event

Acclaimed Spanish Winery Loses Over 15,000 Gallons to Intruder

Mercedes logo

Mercedes's Secretive Mythos Will Debut in 2025

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.