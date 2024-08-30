Leisure > Autos > Electric

Hyundai Hints That a Production N Vision 74 EV Is Coming

Imagine a performance version of the Pony Coupe — but electric

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 30, 2024 2:55 pm
Hyundai N Vision 74
The Hyundai N Vision 74 draws inspiration from the automaker's Pony Coupe.
Hyundai

In the summer of 2022, Hyundai announced a new concept car that drew on decades of the automaker’s history: the N Vision 74. Among other makes and models, the N Vision 74 can be seen as a stylistic descendent of Hyundai’s beloved Pony Coupe. That history wasn’t the only component of this new model, though; the N Vision 74 was also designed as an electric vehicle, part of a growing number of eye-catching EV designs from Hyundai.

Not every concept car goes on to have a production version, but it sure sounds like that’s what Hyundai has in the works here. As The Verge’s Richard Lawler reports, Hyundai recently shared plans for its upcoming EVs through 2030 as part of its 2024 CEO Investor Day. One slide in that presentation listed the automaker’s plans to release 21 EV models actoss the Hyundai, Casper and Genesis marques by 2030. Two models were listed under the “High-performance EV” header: the Genesis Magma and the Hyundai N Vision 74.

Hyundai N Vision 74
The Hyundai N Vision 74 in profile.
Hyundai

Lawler notes that the presentation did not directly mention the N Vision 74 other than its inclusion on the slide. It was far from the only EV-related announcement made at the event. Hyundai also shared details of the upcoming Ioniq 9, a three-row SUV which will be manufactured in the U.S.

Hyundai’s Santa Fe Gets a Big Boxy Glow-Up for 2024
Hyundai’s Santa Fe Gets a Big Boxy Glow-Up for 2024
 Sharper-looking and ready for more outdoor fun, the Santa Fe suddenly has our attention

At the time that Hyundai first revealed the N Vision 74, the automaker took an expansive look at its underlying philosophy. “With N Vision 74, Hyundai’s heritage meets the challenges of the era of electrification,” said SangYup Lee, the head of the Hyundai Design Center, in 2022. “Its high-performance sensibility is a milestone in Hyundai design, which contains a vision of a future that respects the past and offers an iconic sensibility.” And if you’ve ever wondered what one might look like on the road, you won’t have to wonder for too much longer.

