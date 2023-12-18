Leisure > Autos > Electric

VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries

Can EV tech also bolster renewable energy?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 18, 2023 3:48 pm
VinFast charging port
VinFast has encouraging news about its old batteries.
VinFast

As the number of electric vehicles on the road increases, one question has loomed over this shift in automotive technology: what do you do with an EV battery that’s no longer up for the task of powering a car? Last year, U.S. News & World Report cited experts in the field in stating that EV batteries would last between 100,000 and 200,000 miles. That’s an understandable figure — but it’s also led to some industry leaders pondering what, if anything, can be done with a battery that’s reached the end of the road, both metaphorically and literally.

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast has come up with their own answer to this question. As Reuters reports (via Autoblog), the company signed an agreement to recycle its used batteries with the Japanese company Marubeni. Earlier this year, Marubeni announced an investment in Cirba Solutions, a U.S.-based company that’s worked with the likes of Toyota on EV battery recycling.

As part of the deal, VinFast will send its old EV batteries to Marubeni, which will then use them to build new Battery Energy Storage Systems, a form of technology that’s proven to be useful in storing renewable energy.

This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
 This addresses one of the big questions for EV adoption

The question of what to do with old EV batteries has remained a crucial one for many technological planners, especially those working in the automotive industry. Earlier this year, Nissan discussed using EV batteries as backup home generators. In May, Autoweek reported on a startup, B2U, which recycled EV batteries to store solar power.

The future is likely to involve both a considerable uptick in electric vehicles and renewable energy. If the same technology can be used for both, that could make that period of transition that much easier.

More Like This

Nissan Sakura
Nissan Explores Using EV Batteries As Backup Generators
Warren Buffett at the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration in New York City in 2017
Warren Buffett’s Big Bet on EV Batteries Is Finally Paying Off
Used batteries
Recycling Batteries Can Have an Environmental Paradox
Batteries
Will Recent Superconductor Research Lead to Better Batteries? Depends Who You Ask.

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

a collage of luxury gifts on a gold background
The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season
Sonos Move 2 outdoors near a sprinkler
Review: Move 2 Improves on Sonos’s Original Portable Speaker
top view of tasty pieces cheese with blue mold on black slate background. An Oregon brewery just made a beer out of blue cheese.
An Oregon Brewery Made a Beer Out of Blue Cheese
Glass of water
California Has an Ambitious Plan to Make More Drinkable Water
a collage of winter jackets on a grey background
The Best Winter Coats, From Parkas to Peacoats
Best movies of 2023
Our Favorite Movies of 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

VinFast charging port

VinFast Has a Recycling Destination In Mind for Old EV Batteries

a collage of luxury gifts on a gold background

The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season

Sonos Move 2 outdoors near a sprinkler

Review: Move 2 Improves on Sonos’s Original Portable Speaker

top view of tasty pieces cheese with blue mold on black slate background. An Oregon brewery just made a beer out of blue cheese.

An Oregon Brewery Made a Beer Out of Blue Cheese

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

12 classic, collector Ferrari cars. Here's our full guide to collecting vintage Ferrari vehicles, from 1948 to 1999.

The Classic Ferrari Collector’s Guide

Best movies of 2023

Our Favorite Movies of 2023

A graphic of matches in a row, each a bit more burnt than the one before it.

How “Sleep Minimums” Quietly Steal Years From Our Lives

A bottle of Glenglassaugh near the North Sea distillery

How Coastal Terroir Defines Glenglassaugh’s Excellent Whiskies