Are Tariffs Changing BYD’s North American Plans?

The automaker has expanded around the world in recent years

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 8, 2024 4:17 pm
BYD electric vehicle
What's next for BYD?
BYD

It’s not remotely surprising that overseas automakers are keeping an eye on the North American market as a destination for their vehicles. Companies like Vietnam’s VinFast and China’s BYD have opted to make a wide variety of EVs sold at different price points. It’s a strategy that a lot of U.S.-based automakers haven’t embraced, though GM is a notable exception. And, as with nearly automaker looking to grow, these companies are on the lookout for new places to sell their products.

The question of when BYD might make a push into Canada and the U.S. remains open. (The automaker already has a presence in Mexico.) The intent to expand isn’t the only factor at play here — the likelihood, or lack thereof, of tariffs being charged will also play a significant role. And now, Electrek’s Jennifer Mossalgue reports that BYD had chosen to pause a planned expansion into Canada.

What’s behind this change in direction? As Mossalgue writes, it came down to the Canadian government’s establishment of a 100% tariff on EVs made in China last month. That echoes one that the U.S. put into place earlier this year.

Electrek cites a few sources as believing that BYD will still seek to enter the U.S. and Canadian markets — though there’s an interesting wrinkle there as well. Mossalgue points out that a lower-priced EV could still withstand a 100% tariff — double the price of BYD’s Seagull and you’d still have a car that costs under $25,000.

Chinese Automakers’ Exports Are on the Rise This Year
 The domestic market is a little more turbulent

That’s the good news for domestic drivers intrigued by the prospect of driving an inexpensive EV. The bad news is that the Seagull is a city car — and the U.S. auto market has not been kind to smaller vehicles. BYD’s global sales might be impressive, but whether or not it will make inroads in the U.S. and Canada is an open question.

