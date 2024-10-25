Leisure > Autos > Electric

Why Ford’s CEO Uses an Electric Chinese Sedan as His Daily Driver

The Xiaomi SU7 has a very high-profile admirer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 25, 2024 1:16 pm
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi

When automotive CEOs are going to and from work, what’s their vehicle of choice? In many cases, it’s a car or truck produced by the company they run. That’s not at all surprising — you’d like to think executives at an automaker are producing vehicles that they themselves would want to use, either as drivers or passengers. But for Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, the answer is a little different. His preferred work ride is one taken in the Xiaomi SU7, an electric sedan that debuted earlier this year.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Everything Electric Show, Farley addressed his own impressions of the SU7 in conversation with host Robert Llewellyn. This included a description of the SU7 as “fantastic” and of its manufacturer as “a juggernaut.”

“I don’t like talking about the competition so much,” Farley said, then recounted how he had recently shipped an SU7 from China to the United States. “I’ve been driving it for six months now, and I don’t want to give it up.” He went on to draw a comparison between the evolution of China’s auto industry with his own experiences working at Toyota and seeing that company expand its U.S. presence.

While Farley seemed enamored with his experience using an SU7, he also addressed the work Ford is doing to compete with Xiaomi and other Chinese automakers. “We found some opportunities that we didn’t expect to, but it required people outside of our industry to be staffing that team,” he told Llewellyn.

This in-depth look at the granular details of making and selling EVs was in keeping with some of the broader themes of the conversation, including the importance of charging infrastructure and what Farley described as “epiphanies” he had had while traveling in China. He also contrasted Xiaomi’s beginnings as a phone company and its ability to branch out into making cars with Apple’s decision to abandon its plan to become an automaker.

Ford Is Issuing Replacement Supercharger Adapters
Ford Is Issuing Replacement Supercharger Adapters
 Not all of the automaker’s adapters are affected

While Farley had plenty of good things to say about the SU7, it wouldn’t be fair to say this was at the expense of Ford’s own EVs. At one point in the interview, he mentioned that he and his son had embarked on a 1,100-mile road trip throughout California in a Ford F-150 Lightning. Later in the interview, he returned to the subject, saying, “When we electrified the F-150, we changed what a full-size truck can do.”

But this candid interview does open the door to another big question: can Farley and his colleagues translate the pleasure he’s gotten from his SU7 into something similar for Ford’s own electric vehicles?

More Like This

Ford logo
Is the Racing World Ready for Ford v. Ferrari, Round Two?
Ford EV fast charging
Ford Is Reckoning With EVs’ Affordability Issues
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
Rechargery
EV Charging Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Deluxe Charging Station

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
Huckberry Sale section
The Huckberry Sale Just Got a Refresh. Here’s What to Shop.
An illustration of a person peeling an orange.
Is Your Partner “Testing” You With These TikTok Trends?
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

stanley tucci wearing a navy suit standing behind a wood-topped kitchen island with a bottle of S.Pellegrino and a tower of cheese

Stanley Tucci Wants You to Enjoy the Cheese Course

Xiaomi SU7

Why Ford’s CEO Uses an Electric Chinese Sedan as His Daily Driver

From Hamilton to L.L. Bean this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: A Buck Mason Collab, Speakers and Noah Kahan Bean Boots

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer