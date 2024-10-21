Ford Is Issuing Replacement Supercharger Adapters

Last year, Tesla made news by opening up its Supercharger network to vehicles made by other manufacturers. Among the automakers involved in this was Ford, which has made some inroads in the electric space. More cars and trucks having access to Tesla’s network of chargers is a good thing for making access to such infrastructure more widespread; however, there’s also the matter of everything working properly to factor in here.



It’s with that in mind that Ford recently announced something akin to a recall — not for one of its vehicles, but for the adapters that allow Ford’s EVs to work with a Supercharger connection.



“[Y]our adapter has been identified by Ford to have a potential issue that may result in reduced charging speeds over time, and in some cases, charge port damage,” a message from the automaker stated. “As such, Ford does not recommend using the adapter initially supplied to you with any vehicle from this time on, and we will be sending you a replacement.”



In an article for Inside EVs, Patrick George has more information on the replacement. Apparently, the issue isn’t with all of Ford’s adapters — just, in George’s words, “a certain recent batch.” Replacement adapters will begin shipping to affected Ford drivers during the week of October 28.

Thankfully, this issue doesn’t seem to be too widespread. Inside EVs also received comments from both Rivian and General Motors to the extent that neither automaker had experienced a similar issue with their Supercharger adapters. This looks like more of a metaphorical bump in the road than an existential threat. Still, it’s a useful reminder: infrastructure itself is important, but it also needs to work properly.