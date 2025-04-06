Leisure > Autos

Tariffs Prompt Pause in Jaguar Land Rover Shipments to US

Will they be the first of several automakers to do so?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 6, 2025 2:36 pm EDT
Jaguar Land Rover sign
Tariffs are here, and Jaguar Land Rover has a lot to think about.
John Keeble/Getty Images

What effects will tariffs have on the U.S. auto market? It’s been clear for a while that changes were on the horizon, but the specifics of global tariffs didn’t become clear until a few days ago. And now that automakers have a clear idea of what they’ll be facing to sell their vehicles in the U.S., observers are getting a better idea of what to expect — with a very big announcement from Jaguar Land Rover signaling the scope of the shift in the market.

As the Associated Press’s Danica Kirka reports, Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company has announced plans to pause shipping new vehicles to the U.S.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with out business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans,” a spokesperson for the automaker told the Associated Press.

Last week, the automaker issued a taut statement about tariffs and the effect on its business. “Our luxury brands have global appeal and our business is resilient, accustomed to changing market conditions,” Jaguar Land Rover stated. “Our priorities now are delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new U.S. trading terms.”

The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
 Thanks to tax credits and competitive discounts, prices have never been better — and that’s not the only benefit of switching to electric today

Jaguar Land Rover’s plans aren’t the only indication that automakers are factoring these new tariffs into their plans for 2025 and beyond. Last week, Autoblog reported that Ford was offering employee discounts to car buyers in an effort to drive its sales upward. As for overseas automakers, we’ll see soon enough if Jaguar Land Rover’s recent maneuvers will be part of a larger trend.

