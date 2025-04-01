Leisure > Autos

Former Volvo CEO Returns to Navigate Automaker Through Turbulent Era

The company is bringing back a veteran leader despite record-breaking sales in 2024

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 1, 2025 4:11 pm EDT
Volvo testing center. The automaker is bringing back former CEO Håkan Samuelsson to navigate Volvo Cars through a turbulent era.
A familiar name is returning to Volvo.
Volvo

You might not expect an automaker who had a banner year in 2024 to replace their CEO in 2025, but that’s precisely what Volvo did this week. Last month, Volvo announced that it had set new sales records in 2024, hailing the year as its second in a row to establish new records. This month, the company announced the appointment of a new CEO, with Håkan Samuelsson succeeding Jim Rowan.

If Samuelsson’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he served as Volvo Cars CEO from 2012 until 2022. His term begins on April 1 and is set to last for two years; the overall impression from Volvo’s announcement is that he will be involved in the selection of his successor.

“Håkan led Volvo Cars through one of its most transformative and value-creating decades — revitalising the brand, expanding into new markets, and successfully executing its IPO,” said Eric Li, Volvo Cars’ chairperson of the board. “He brings a rare combination of industrial depth, strategic clarity, and proven leadership and Håkan has a broad knowledge of our group.”

Volvo’s Evolving EV Plans Reflect the Challenges Automakers Face in 2024
Volvo’s Evolving EV Plans Reflect the Challenges Automakers Face in 2024
 There are, as they say, a lot of moving parts

While Volvo Cars’ 2024 was, by all accounts, a good one for the automaker, a closer look at its year-end summary does offer some inkling of why the company’s leadership saw the need for change. “For the first six months, we recorded strong double-digit volume growth,” Rowan said in a statement last month. “But like the rest of the industry, we experienced a more challenging second half. Demand slowed down and this had an impact on both our sales pace and underlying profitability.”

Evidently, the automaker’s board felt more comfortable with Samuelsson running things through 2026 than with Rowan continuing on in the position. With new tariffs from the U.S. likely in the picture, Volvo won’t lack for challenges in the short term. Last year, Samuelsson retired from his position as board chair for Polestar, which shares a parent company with Volvo.

More Like This

Volvo EX90 electric SUV review
Review: Is Volvo’s EX90 the Family EV You’ve Been Waiting For?
Volvos
Volvo’s COO Argues Against Charging for Minor Software Updates
2025 Volvo EX30, a small electric SUV, driving in the snow
The Buggiest New Car I’ve Ever Driven
Polestar vehicles under the Northern Lights
Is This the Year Polestar Finally Breaks Through?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > News
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
The cover of Holly Brickley's debut novel "Deep Cuts"; In the background, Interpol playing a concert in 2002
The Novel That Can Bridge the Gap Between Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
T-Mobile has you covered.
The Advantages of Picking a Pre-Paid Phone Plan
A young couple enjoys a quiet moment under a thatched-roof gazebo by the Han River in Seoul, with the modern skyline in the background, embodying the philosophy of sohwakhaeng—finding happiness in small, simple moments.
The Philosophy South Koreans Follow to Find Happiness
Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

A Waymo vehicle at crosswalk. A new analysis of crash data shows the robotaxis are safer than many people might think.

Waymo's Robotaxis Are Safer Than You Might Think

Volvo testing center. The automaker is bringing back former CEO Håkan Samuelsson to navigate Volvo Cars through a turbulent era.

Former Volvo CEO Returns to Navigate Automaker Through Turbulent Era

The Dodge Charger Daytona. Could the muscle car get a Hemi V8 engine once again?

Dodge Is Reportedly Bringing the Hemi V8 Back to the Charger

Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying

Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia