Leisure > Autos > Electric

Ford Kills Off All-Electric F-150 in Favor of EV With Engine Backup

The automaker’s reworked strategy will also prioritize smaller, more affordable electric vehicles

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 16, 2025 10:42 am EST
The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck driving on an icy, snowy road
Where will Ford's revised EV strategy take the company?
Ford

We’ve heard a lot from Ford this year about its EV strategy, including CEO Jim Farley announcing in August that the company was on the verge of a “Model T moment.” So it’s disheartening to read reports this week that suggest the company is dramatically reducing its plan for future EVs. Headlines include “Ford Will Take $19.5 Billion Hit as It Rolls Back E.V. Plans” (The New York Times) and “The Ford F-150 Lightning EV Is Officially Dead” (InsideEVs).

But a closer look at Ford’s announcement suggests that this new maneuver is more of an amendment to the automaker’s earlier announcement of a streamlined platform for electric vehicles, as opposed to a repudiation of it.

While Ford did share plans that it was not moving forward with a new electric commercial van to be sold in Europe, the company also stressed its commitment to its Universal EV Platform, and shared that the first vehicle to use that platform would be a midsize truck available for sale in 2027. That’s something that could actually achieve what the company has promised for years: an inexpensive electric truck. As part of the recent announcement, Ford said it has ended production of the increasingly expensive all-electric F-150 Lightning; it will be replaced by an extended-range EV, which runs on electricity but features a gasoline engine that acts as a backup generator.

You Should Take Ford’s “Model T Moment” Seriously This Time
You Should Take Ford’s “Model T Moment” Seriously This Time
 CEO Jim Farley’s comments may seem like déjà vu, but plenty has changed for the automaker since the F-150 Lightning

Another big takeaway from Ford’s announcement is its plan to launch a business focusing entirely on battery energy storage. That means that some of its battery manufacturing capacity will shift over to this goal, while also continuing to create power sources for upcoming Ford EVs, including the aforementioned inexpensive truck made using the Universal EV Platform.

“The operating reality has changed, and we are redeploying capital into higher-return growth opportunities: Ford Pro, our market-leading trucks and vans, hybrids and high-margin opportunities like our new battery energy storage business,” Farley said in a statement accompanying this latest shift in strategic direction. The upside for car buyers? There are about to be a lot of brand new Ford vehicles hitting the market in the next few years.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

The F-150 Lightning at the unveiling event at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 19, 2021
The Fleeting Dream of a $40,000 Electric Truck
Winding dirt road
The Man Behind the Ford GT and Defender OCTA Is Building an “All-Terrain Hypercar”
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A Chevrolet Silverado truck towing a classic car on a trailer
GM’s Next Big Investment Bets on Large Gas-Powered Trucks and SUVs

Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure > Autos > News

Recommended

Suggested for you

To ensure you get kissed under the mistletoe this year.
What You Should Wear This Holiday, According to Cool Women
Bean soup image
What Is the “Bean Soup Theory” on TikTok?
A woman looking through records
Younger Generations Are Romanticizing the “Millennial Optimism Era” on TikTok
The 14 Best US Towns for Solo Travelers
The 14 Best US Towns for Solo Travelers
These are the best viral moments of 2025.
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
The three Maclean brothers Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan in an ocean rowboat, lighting celebratory flares.
How to Keep Your Cool in Close Quarters, According to Brothers Who Rowed Across the Ocean

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten

Nike gifts

11 Swoosh-tastic Nike Gifts (Mostly Under $100) to Give This Holiday Season

Travel isn’t a character flaw. For many, it’s the clearest sign of a life well lived.

Why Loving to Travel Isn’t a Relationship Red Flag

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck driving on an icy, snowy road

Ford Kills Off All-Electric F-150 in Favor of EV With Engine Backup

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

These are the best viral moments of 2025.

The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet

Winding dirt road

The Man Behind the Ford GT and Defender OCTA Is Building an "All-Terrain Hypercar"

Rob Reiner

Remembering Rob Reiner, One of Hollywood’s Most Versatile Talents

JetBlue A320

JetBlue Plans to Add First Class to Its Entire Fleet