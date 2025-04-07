Leisure > Travel

Delta Is Expanding Its In-Flight Wifi — With Some Big Caveats

Satellite internet connections have their own challenges

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 7, 2025 4:18 pm EDT
Delta Airlines flight
What's happening with Delta's wifi?
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

At a time when airlines are doubling down on charging for virtually anything you might want to use on your flight — even Southwest! — there’s a growing exception to this rule. A growing number of airlines are offering (or planning to offer) free in-flight wifi, including United and Air France. Delta has also ventured in this direction, and this week brings a big update from the airline on its plans. It’s more of a mixed bag than you might expect, however.

The Points Guy’s Zach Griff has a good overview of the airline’s wifi-related announcements. The biggest news here is that Delta has added free wifi on flights across the Atlantic to and from destinations in Europe, Israel and East Africa (Griff reports that there are two exceptions: Cape Town and Johannesburg). Delta’s international flights to and from South America should have free wifi later this year.

That’s the good news. The bad news, Griff writes, is that Delta has admitted that wifi connectivity while in the air will depend on the plane’s position relative to the satellites it’s using to get online. Depending on where the route goes, passengers might up losing their connection for some of their flights.

Air France Is the Latest Airline to Partner With Starlink for Wifi
Air France Is the Latest Airline to Partner With Starlink for Wifi
 Service will roll out beginning in Summer 2025

It’s one of the trickier aspects of multiple airlines’ embrace of satellite wifi. Last year at CNBC, Michael Sheetz explored the different factors in play as satellite internet companies like Starlink and Viasat sign deals with more and more airlines.

Sheetz went on to cite a 2023 Euroconsult report that estimated that service revenues for in-flight connectivity could reach $3.4 billion by 2032. All of which is to say that we can expect more announcements like Delta’s from other airlines — and for those airlines to navigate the same connectivity challenges as Delta as well.

More Like This

United wifi
United Teams With Starlink for Free In-Flight Wifi
American Airlines interior
Free Wifi Is Coming to Some American Airlines Flights
A New Law Could Force Airlines to Pay Passengers Back for Spotty Wifi and Other Unrendered Services
A New Law Could Force Airlines to Pay Passengers Back for Spotty Wifi and Other Unrendered Services
American Eagle regional jet
Faster Internet Service is Coming to Some Regional Airlines

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
In-N-Out Burger Sign
A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More
Watches and Wonders graphic
The Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
The Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication ref. 5308G-001, released at Watches and Wonders 2025
Patek Philippe Brought the Heat for Watches & Wonders ‘25
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Delta Airlines flight

Delta Is Expanding Its In-Flight Wifi — With Some Big Caveats

Live like the Ratliffs, minus the incest and constant threat of murder!

What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts

Adelaide, Australia

United Is Adding Service to Four Pacific Destinations This Fall

Nusa Lembongan in Bali, Indonesia

Bali's Government Isn't Happy With Rude Tourists

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia