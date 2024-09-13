Leisure > Travel

United Teams With Starlink for Free In-Flight Wifi

Testing is set to begin in 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 13, 2024 1:33 pm
United's wifi is about to get a big upgrade.
Having a functional internet connection while flying has become more and more important for travelers. It isn’t just about being able to check email or watch a movie; having a working internet connection is crucial for anyone planning to get work done while in transit. Trouble is, in-flight wifi isn’t always as reliable as its terrestrial counterpart. Earlier this year, The New York Times provided a good run-down of issues that can come up with internet service in the skies.

United Airlines just announced an upcoming change to its wifi, and it looks like a significant boost for both quality of service and the price travelers will pay for it. Specifically, the airline revealed that it will begin working with satellite internet provider Starlink to bring free in-flight wifi beginning next year.

According to United’s announcement, the process of adding Starlink service to its entire fleet will be conducted “over the next several years.” Testing will commence in early 2025.

“With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between,” said SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell in a statement. Starlink service can be accessed on personal devices as well as on screens available throughout the aircraft.

At a time when more and more aspects of air travel have been monetized — including Southwest bringing its open seating policy to an end — United making its wifi service free feels like a welcome change of pace. It’s also in line with a broader industry trend of airlines upgrading their in-flight internet service.

Of course, having wifi be free could also streamline customer service elsewhere; after all, there’s no need to issue a refund for buggy internet service if customers aren’t paying for it to begin with. Hopefully teaming with Starlink will avoid those issues altogether.

