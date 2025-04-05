Leisure > Travel

United Is Adding Service to Four Pacific Destinations This Fall

New options for your late-2025 travel plans

Adelaide, Australia
Adelaide, Australia is one of the destinations in question.
The city of Adelaide, Australia has plenty to offer visitors, from an array of sports teams to some of the nation’s best wineries. And if you’ve ever considered traveling there from the United States, it’s about to get significantly easier: United Airlines is set to offer nonstop flights from San Francisco to Adelaide on December 11, 2025. The flight will depart San Francisco three times a week.

And as it turns out, Adelaide isn’t the only scenic destination near the Pacific Ocean where United is adding or bolstering service from U.S. later this year. This week, the airline announced its plans to make it easier for travelers to get to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila — as well as the aforementioned South Australian city.

United’s service to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City is set to begin on October 26 with flights to both cities departing from Hong Kong. (One caveat: the airline’s announcement notes that both routes are subject to governmental approval.) On October 25, United plans to increase the frequency of its service to Manila, adding a second flight out of San Francisco so that travelers can fly during the day or at night.

“We offer more than the best schedule and travel options — we connect customers to sought after destinations and opportunities to explore new, vibrant cities,” said United Airlines Senior Vice President, Global Network Planning and Alliance Patrick Quayle in a statement. It’s always nice to have more options available when traveling, and these planned changes offer precisely that.

