Culture > TV

Thailand Anticipates a “The White Lotus”-Inspired Tourism Boom

The show has previously boosted tourism in Sicily and Hawaii

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 16, 2025 8:23 pm EST
Walton Goggins on "The White Lotus"
Walton Goggins on the new season of "The White Lotus."
HBO

Prestige television viewers fond of impressive casts and scenic locations, take note: the third season of The White Lotus kicks off on HBO on February 16. Following earlier seasons set in Hawaii and Sicily, the latest installment of the show continues the globetrotting, with the latest season set at a resort in Thailand. And while the onscreen resort in the series is fictional, plenty of its real-life counterparts are gearing up for an uptick of visitors.

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from new reporting by Rebecca Ratcliffe at The Observer. Ratcliffe spoke with a number of tourism professionals in Thailand, including Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun of the Thai Hotels Association. “The high season last year — November, December, and January — in the southern part of the country, especially Samui, was fully booked,” Chaiyapatranun told The Observer.

That’s no coincidence. Several resorts in Samui — including the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui and Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort — were used as locations for the third season. As Ratcliffe points out, a number of set photos taken during the filming of season three piqued the interests of both the show’s fanbase and that of K-pop band Blackpink. (Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, is among the cast members of the new season.)

The Next Time You’re in Thailand, Head to the Hills
The Next Time You’re in Thailand, Head to the Hills
 Chiang Mai offers travelers an entirely different experience

If previous White Lotus seasons are any indication, Thailand is likely to see an increase in tourism as a result of the new season. A recent BBC article by Laura Hall explained the “White Lotus effect,” which has resulted in locations for the previous seasons of the show experiencing a significant uptick in interest and bookings.

That effect is already poised to continue. Last month, HBO announced that it had renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season.

More Like This

Railay beach at sunset, Krabi, Thailand
What’s the Deal with Thailand’s Entry Rules?
"White Lotus" cast
Natasha Rothwell Hints at What to Expect From “The White Lotus” Season Three
Aerial view of Bangkok city at twilight
Thailand Decriminalizes Weed, Doesn’t Want You Coming to Smoke Weed
Michelle Zauner
Get Ready for the Japanese Breakfast/”White Lotus” Crossover You Never Expected

Culture
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep
Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
An illustration of Sisyphus pushing the Wikipedia logo up a hill
How Long Can Wikipedia Hold On?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More TV, Right This Way

Walton Goggins on "The White Lotus"

Thailand Anticipates a "White Lotus"-Inspired Tourism Boom

Bill Maher on Valentine's Day

Bill Maher and Kid Rock Debated the Super Bowl and Ticket Reselling

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Bill Maher on the Super Bowl and technology

Technology and the Super Bowl Haunted the Latest “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move