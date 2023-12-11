It’s now been a year since the second season of The White Lotus reached its conclusion, leaving in its wake a host of Emmy nominations and even more memes. In the months since then, fans of the anthology series have eagerly awaited whatever a third season might have in store, with only one significant detail made public: season three will be set at a resort in Thailand.



Now, a few more details have trickled out based on comments Natasha Rothwell made to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Kirsten Chuba. Rothwell was part of the cast for The White Lotus’s first season, and it set to return for season three; she’s also in the cast of Wonka, and it was at that film’s Los Angeles premiere that THR asked her for details about the new season.



Rothwell noted several times that she can’t say too much about the upcoming season — though she did reveal that filming is set to take place “definitely in the next calendar year.”



She also offered a very specific detail about her reaction to the screenplays for the third season. “I’ve read all the scripts and I can’t say anything but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds,” Rothwell told THR. “I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat.” Five gasp-worthy moments, then; it is almost certain that there will be at least one article written once The White Lotus season three concludes that speculates as to just what those moments were.

Rothwell’s comments aren’t the only pieces of information surrounding the next White Lotus season. Last month, Deadline reported that casting for the third season was underway, and that production would commence in February 2024. For viewers who enjoy their satire barbed and their locations scenic, it’s encouraging news indeed.